Indian Flag Displayed At Burj Khalifa Day After Pakistan Snubbed on Independence Day, Video is Viral
1-MIN READ

Indian Flag Displayed At Burj Khalifa Day After Pakistan Snubbed on Independence Day, Video is Viral

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 10:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian Flag Displayed At Burj Khalifa Day After Pakistan Snubbed on Independence Day. (Image: X/@MufaddalVohra)

Indian Flag Displayed At Burj Khalifa Day After Pakistan Snubbed on Independence Day. (Image: X/@MufaddalVohra)

Just a day after Pakistanis created ruckus at Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building displayed our national flag on Independence day.

Today, on India’s Independence Day, Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up in India’s tricolor as it displayed the colours of our national flag. A video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows the world’s tallest building lit up as the Indian National Anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’, plays in the background. X user ‘Mufaddal Vohra’ took to the microblogging site and shared the video, giving goosebumps to many.

Also Read: Gadar 2: Man Chants ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Slogan During Sunny Deol Film, Gets Beaten Up By Crowd

This comes just a day after Pakistanis created ruckus. A video which went viral from Dubai showed hundreds of Pakistanis fumed after the Burj Khalifa did not display the Pakistan flag. The video shows huge crowds of Pakistani nationals waiting near the Burj Khalifa during midnight as they expected that it will be lit up with the colours of their national flag. However, to their disappointment, this did not happen.

“Indian flag at the Burj Khalifa with the national anthem. A goosebumps moment!” wrote X user as he shared the viral video. Here, have a look:

Also Read: Man’s Hilariously Honest ‘Gadar 2’ Review Has Sunny Deol Fans in Splits, Watch Viral Video Here

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day. The PM began his speech by addressing the countrymen as parivarjan. He said that India is celebrating the festival of democracy. Shortly into the speech, the PM touched upon the violence in Manipur. He also talked about our economy and paid many tributes.

Tags:
  1. Burj Khalifa
  2. independence day
first published:August 15, 2023, 10:22 IST
last updated:August 15, 2023, 10:22 IST