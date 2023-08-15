Indian Flag Displayed At Burj Khalifa Day After Pakistan Snubbed on Independence Day, Video is Viral

Today, on India’s Independence Day, Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up in India’s tricolor as it displayed the colours of our national flag. A video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows the world’s tallest building lit up as the Indian National Anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’, plays in the background. X user ‘Mufaddal Vohra’ took to the microblogging site and shared the video, giving goosebumps to many.

This comes just a day after Pakistanis created ruckus. A video which went viral from Dubai showed hundreds of Pakistanis fumed after the Burj Khalifa did not display the Pakistan flag. The video shows huge crowds of Pakistani nationals waiting near the Burj Khalifa during midnight as they expected that it will be lit up with the colours of their national flag. However, to their disappointment, this did not happen.

“Indian flag at the Burj Khalifa with the national anthem. A goosebumps moment!” wrote X user as he shared the viral video. Here, have a look:

Indian flag at the Burj Khalifa with the national anthem.A goosebumps moment! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/K6sxXODZhI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day. The PM began his speech by addressing the countrymen as parivarjan. He said that India is celebrating the festival of democracy. Shortly into the speech, the PM touched upon the violence in Manipur. He also talked about our economy and paid many tributes.