Indian Influencer's Rakhi Outfit Video for 'Not-so-Sanskari-Sisters' Met With Criticism

In today’s time, influencer culture is thriving. Many people look up to these folks for styling tips and make-up hacks. Even influencers try to prepare content which is helpful for their followers. This is how ‘Get Ready With Me’ videos have gained momentum on social media. As a part of this, an Indian influencer Komal Gudan uploaded a ‘GRWM’ video where she gave tips and ideas for sisters on Raksha Bandhan. However, the way she presented the video, which she made for ‘Not-so-Sanskari-Behen’, has caused a stir on social media and many even deemed it as ‘inappropriate.’

It all began when she tried to incorporate Desi vibes with a modern outfit. As the influencer dressed up in her off shoulder magenta pink dress, she said, “Itna skin show toh banta hai, bhai ko bhi pata chale kitni hot hai uski behen (Such a skin show is acceptable; even my brother should realise how hot his sister is).” The influencer has been called out for this statement. She also took a jibe at Ranbir Kapoor for the recent controversy after Alia Bhatt’s lipstick video, giving a nod to not ‘wipe off’ the dark lipstick.

Nonetheless, the viral video is being criticised brutally on Instagram. “Bhai ko pata lagwana hai hotness ka ? Stupidest line ever,” commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Video and outfit was good. But why is this a rakhi outfit? Bhai ko skin show karne ki kya jarurat?! Cazy!”

One Instagram user mentioned, “Wait- bhai ko pata chale behen kitna hot hain, what do u mean by this cheap line?? Bhai ko pata kyu chalne dena ki uski behen hot hai? Behen to behen. Woh ho or dull ho. Aise cheap lines kyu bolte ho??”

Meanwhile, earlier, a man on ‘X’ shared a female influencer’s ‘GRWM’ video without her consent. Not just this but he also shamed her for changing her clothes in front of the camera. This enraged people on social media and they started calling him out. The video shows the influencer getting ready in an Indian attire. “Ab ye ladkiya insta par hi kpde badal rahi hain koi kuch bol dega to bolegi ki humare kpde nhi tumhari soch chhoti hai,” wrote the Twitter user as he shared the video.