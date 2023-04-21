Indian Journalist Calls 'Malpua' Country’s 'Worst Sweet' and Desi Foodies Are Hella Triggered

India is a land of different cultures and cuisines. From Chhole Bhature in the North to Podi Idli in the South, we have it all. While Rajasthan is known for its Laal Maas and Dal Bhaati Choorma, Bihar is known for its Litti Choka. Like this, every state has its own speciality. Like this, we also have multiple desserts, owing to the sweet tooth that Indian possess. Now, Indian journalist Shiv Aroor, took to the micro blogging site Twitter and deemed ‘Malpua’ as ‘India’s worst sweet.’

For those who don’t know, ‘Malpua’ is a traditional North Indian pancakes-like dish which is made using wheat flour, jaggery or sugar and cardamom powder. It is most famous in states like Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Shiv took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “It’s time to declare that India’s worst sweet is Malpua."

It’s time to declare that India’s worst sweet is Malpua — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) April 19, 2023

The tweet, since being uploaded, has gone viral and has multiple responses. “Malpua is not that bad. Probably Mysorepak is the worst," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “People who do not consider themself a sweet tooth should not be allowed to comment on which sweet is good or bad. You guys have no taste whatsoever. Ghevar, Kaju Katli, Maysor Pak, Malpua (These are just some of the best sweets you can have)." Here are a few responses:

Lmao. The man hasn't tasted Gujarati Daal and Bhelpuri. https://t.co/pqxy8nmw0s— Poor Man's Devanand (@BarkusMaximus) April 20, 2023

Mr. Shiv. Whenever you are in Pushkar, try this Rabri Malpua. Malpua not made with Sooji as its Liquid Rabri deep fried in Desi Ghee. It's Heavenly pic.twitter.com/6I1qb3xSQx— Nishant Jha (@cheontheroad) April 19, 2023

People who do not consider themself a sweet tooth should not be allowed to comment on which sweet is good or bad. You guys have no taste whatsoever. Ghevar, Kaju Katli, Maysor Pak, Malpua (These are just some of the best sweets you can have) https://t.co/TCZl4JqcCq — what's in a name (@the_shy_guy_) April 20, 2023

Gujrati cuisine still tops the list https://t.co/w2CoM2mAMM— Moana (@ladynationalist) April 19, 2023

Only a mentally ill person would hate malpua https://t.co/6l4fbt3IRe— Хэм Ш́аран̣ (@KpobvXene3o) April 19, 2023

Have "Malpua" at Puri Jagannath Temple first, then you will change your opinionBut will say Agra ka Petha is the worst sweet of India followed by Milkcake of Alwar https://t.co/vKTGG6v3UT— (@ClasslessCULE) April 19, 2023

What do you think?

