Indian Man Goes Above And Beyond To Surprise Girlfriend With Times Square Billboard

Just picture yourself being on the world’s most iconic billboard, located in the heart of New York City, where only the biggest superstar, politician or influencer have been featured. Now, imagine the surprise and excitement of an ordinary woman who was unexpectedly featured on that very billboard on her birthday. This happened after the woman’s partner decided to give her a surprise on her birthday. The heartwarming gesture has now gone viral, capturing everyone’s attention on social media. In a video, shared on Instagram, the couple can be seen posing in front of the Times Square billboard. As soon as the woman turns around, she is greeted by a delightful surprise – a video featuring her on the massive screen.

As the slideshow plays and the woman is left in awe, the overlay text in the video reads, “When he surprised me at Times Square NYC."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tales_by_Lekha (@tales_by_lekha)

Since it was posted on Instagram, the video has received over lakh views and tons of comments. The boyfriend’s romantic gesture has left viewers impressed as he went above and beyond to make his partner’s day unforgettable.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “This guy has raised the standards now.”

Another user predicted, “Now this will be the new trend and you guys will be the trendsetter.”

A third person expressed their amazement, saying, “Wow, wish I hadn’t sold my kidney for an iPhone, I’d do this for my wife.”

Another user was impressed and joked, “Bro hacked the System at Time Square.”

One person went so far as to say, “Best thing one can ever get.”

top videos

While the majority were impressed by the man’s gesture, some speculated that he must be wealthy to afford such a spectacle. Others were curious about the process of getting photographs displayed on the billboard. In response to these queries, the woman seen in the video dropped a comment to share some insights.

She explained that to display content on the Times Square billboard, one needs to download the TSX app, schedule their video and pay Rs 3,200 (USD 40) for “15 seconds of fame.” Additionally, she recommended that those who plan to do this should arrive slightly ahead of the scheduled time due to the challenge of finding parking in NYC.