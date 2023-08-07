Indian Man Sets New World Record By Cracking 273 Walnuts With His Head

Guinness World Records often drops videos of some truly amazing feats achieved by people around the globe on social media. Their recent update features an Indian man who set a new world record by breaking the highest number of walnuts with his head in the duration of one minute. Naveen Kumar, a 27-year-old martial artist from India, broke the world record for cracking a total of 273 walnuts, with an average of 4.5 walnuts cracked per second.

Naveen surpassed the previous record of Muhammad Rashi, who broke 254 walnuts in a minute. According to Guinness World Records, the duo has continuously engaged in this competition for several years. Back in 2014, Muhammad set the benchmark at 150 cracked walnuts and then repeated the feat in 2016, achieving 181.

Naveen Kumar made his entrance in 2017 by following the instructions of Prabhakar Reddy, who is an accomplished martial artist with several records to his name. He managed to break Muhammad’s record by cracking 217 walnuts. In 2018, a face-off between Naveen, then 22, and the 36-year-old Muhammad was arranged on the set of La Notte dei Record in Italy. Back then, Muhammad won the competition, cracking 254 walnuts while Naveen broke 239 of them.

Naveen made a comeback after five long years, and with his dedication, he reclaimed his position as the world’s preeminent walnut cracker. He said, “In order to prove my talent, I broke the record again."

The official website of Guinness World Records stated, “Prabhakar has been diligently training Naveen to follow in his record-breaking footsteps, and now that Naveen is in his athletic prime, he could potentially claim many more of Muhammad’s records in the future."

Guinness World Records shared a video on their Twitter handle, along with a text that read, “New record: The most walnuts cracked with the head in one minute - 273 achieved by Naveen Kumar S."

Watch the video of Naveen breaking the record here:

The video has staked up over 70.4k views along with a range of comments. A few individuals also shared their thoughts in the comments section. “This is nuts," wrote a user.

While another added, “The record is amazing."

