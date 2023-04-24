CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Arjun TendulkarOptical IllusionMadhuri DixitFaf Du PlessisCristiano Ronaldo
Home » Viral » Indian Man Turns Women Wearing Makeup into Burgers in Latest Episode of Casual Sexism
2-MIN READ

Indian Man Turns Women Wearing Makeup into Burgers in Latest Episode of Casual Sexism

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 11:43 IST

New Delhi, India

A Twitter user compared women before and after makeup to burgers. (Credits: Via Twitter)

A Twitter user compared women before and after makeup to burgers. (Credits: Via Twitter)

In today's episode of casual sexism on Desi Twitter, women are burgers.

In today’s episode of casual misogyny on Twitter, guess what food item women are! It’s burgers. When you’re a woman, you’re given a beauty standard to adhere to, not doing which is considered a grave failure on your part, but you cannot adhere to said standard by wearing makeup. You also cannot adhere to it without wearing makeup. You might call it a double-edged sword situation out there, NBD. Where do we go from here, you ask? Well, clearly not Twitter.

An Indian man compared women before and after makeup to a shriveled and a shiny, plump-looking burger respectively. If that was not enough, he also tweeted, “people who get offended at mere factual opinions are the real problems, treat them like one." The ratio, fortunately, has been brutal.

“I would like to congratulate women on their promotion from kinnow to burger," one Twitter user wrote. “We JUST were oranges a few days ago," another tweeted. “Y’all will compare women with anything. Aj hum burger hai, kal golgappe ho jayenge," reads one tweet.

RELATED STORIES

What’s next? Pizza, maybe?

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More
Tags:
  1. casual sexism
  2. TV Trending
first published:April 24, 2023, 11:43 IST
last updated:April 24, 2023, 11:43 IST