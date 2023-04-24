Indian Man Turns Women Wearing Makeup into Burgers in Latest Episode of Casual Sexism

In today’s episode of casual misogyny on Twitter, guess what food item women are! It’s burgers. When you’re a woman, you’re given a beauty standard to adhere to, not doing which is considered a grave failure on your part, but you cannot adhere to said standard by wearing makeup. You also cannot adhere to it without wearing makeup. You might call it a double-edged sword situation out there, NBD. Where do we go from here, you ask? Well, clearly not Twitter.

An Indian man compared women before and after makeup to a shriveled and a shiny, plump-looking burger respectively. If that was not enough, he also tweeted, “people who get offended at mere factual opinions are the real problems, treat them like one." The ratio, fortunately, has been brutal.

“I would like to congratulate women on their promotion from kinnow to burger," one Twitter user wrote. “We JUST were oranges a few days ago," another tweeted. “Y’all will compare women with anything. Aj hum burger hai, kal golgappe ho jayenge," reads one tweet.

Women before vs Women aftermakeup makeup pic.twitter.com/3jh8a3eMna— Shivam (@itsshivamsaxena) April 21, 2023

i just know a person who paid for twitter blue and thinks "zendaya isn't that great" should keep their opinions to themselves. https://t.co/067Re7or1u https://t.co/keg0pzfqRz— — cs zayn (@bffofniall) April 22, 2023

We JUST were oranges a few days ago https://t.co/E3xYsMF6PL— Ash-ess (@Ashenfacedgal) April 22, 2023

wrong! these are burgers, try again tomorrow https://t.co/kE88c4cpgl— mercedes hater (@aaronisntherern) April 21, 2023

One day women are sweets wrapped, another day their 5 guys burger vs Fish fillet.Objectification of women in the West and East is done in different ways but are cheeks of the same backside lol https://t.co/2ABv9oda3a — Ziya Kapisawal (@Ziya_Mansoor) April 22, 2023

I would like to congratulate women on their promotion from kinnow to burger https://t.co/atqOxOAbzZ— Moulana Quack-Quack (@resident_cheese) April 21, 2023

i used to think women were oranges but now they're burgers which is unhealthy https://t.co/gMq4trju4M— ️nsh (@lmaoanshhh) April 21, 2023

women went from being oranges to burgers https://t.co/5SPNZv3DJy— asad (@thekillingmooon) April 21, 2023

Y'all will compare women with anything. Aj hum burger hai, kal golgappe ho jayenge https://t.co/D7v8MAhovB— Sayani (@sayani_guharoy) April 22, 2023

What’s next? Pizza, maybe?

