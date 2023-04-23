Indian Matchmaking Season 3 Has Dropped and Twitter Still Can't Get Over 'Sima Aunty'

Indian Matchmaking is back with its third season, meaning Sima Taparia is once again gracing our television screens with her presence. For those who don’t know, the show has a notorious reputation when it comes to cringe content, but it’s one of the things that people love to hate. The memes and jokes that come out of the show have always been endless and this time is no different.

Many took to Twitter and shared memes. While many wrote how Sima aunty has peaked this time, many also shared her husband’s image. “shout out to sima aunty’s husband sis setting up the worst couples with the least likely chance of attraction around the world using the name of shaadi but got lucky with hers," wrote a Twitter user as she shared images of her husband.

Here are a few memes:

Sima aunty has peaked. pic.twitter.com/JmfzryvC9P— Pragya Tiwari (@PragyaTiwari) April 22, 2023

Sima aunty always going to come back as the hero in this show. pic.twitter.com/Q72bvqxu3v— Nirdiganta (@SevenDeviled) April 21, 2023

The scream I let out when sima aunty said “she doesn’t need to marry a poet, she can always read a book”— catrina café (@vincentsadgogh) April 22, 2023

Sima Aunty is a grandmom with a jet-setting, recession proof career, international fame, inbound sales through a netflix show, clothes/jewelry, social life & commands her price irrespective of success rate & a chill, secure, tall husband with hair.Aapne kaha adjust kia ma'am? — Ayushi Mona (@HaedaRaven) April 22, 2023

Aunty Sima charges over £20K for her services, for that much the words “60-70%” shouldn’t even cross her lips #indianmatchmaking3— 🐎 (@scorpiogrooove) April 22, 2023

shout out to sima aunty's husbandsis setting up the worst couples with the least likely chance of attraction around the world using the name of shaadi but got lucky with hers pic.twitter.com/s1ldEGwUDN — sleepy cat || @iamdatemike@masto.ai (@iamdatemike) April 22, 2023

Indian Matchmaking was a popular show in 2020 but was heavily criticised for its portrayal of Indian society. Several social media users were upset that the show created a wrong image of the country for the international audience.

Read all the Latest News here