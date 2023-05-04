Indian-origin Ajay Banga to be World Bank President, Desis Celebrate 'Proud Moment'

Indian-origin Ajay Banga has been confirmed as the next president of World Bank and Desis on social media are having a proud moment. Banga, the former CEO of Mastercard, was born in Pune and graduated in Economics from Delhi’s prestigious St Stephen’s College. He went on to complete his MBA at IIM, Ahmedabad. He joins an expansive list of Indian-origin individuals taking various prestigious global positions- the likes of UK PM Rishi Sunak, a host of tech CEOs like YouTube’s Neal Mohan, Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen, among others.

Indian-origin, former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga elected as President of World Bank by the 25-member executive board, effective June 02, 2023.#MakingIndiaProud 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/h27v9zVsqh— Woke Janta (@WokeJanta) May 3, 2023

“Congratulations India” 🇮🇳Indian origin Ajay Banga is appointed as World Bank President .#AjayBanga #WorldBankPresident pic.twitter.com/aubg3zeBj8 — Harsh Konde (@harshkonde_) May 4, 2023

Indian-American business leader Ajay Banga appointed World Bank president for 5 years … It is a matter of pride for all of us..for all India … pic.twitter.com/5BMdf66zF8 — Rakesh 🕉️ (@imrakesh_98) May 4, 2023

🚨 Indian Born American Executive Ajay Banga Confirmed As Next World Bank President• He is Former CEO of Mastercard• An IIM Ahmedabad Alumni• Currently Vice Chairman of General Atlantic Another Indian Origin Executive Leading a Very Important Organisation Globally pic.twitter.com/Oqix6iaGrD — महेश झुरंगे (@zurange_mahesh) May 4, 2023

Made in India Made for the WorldCongratulations AjajJi @WorldBank Indian-American business executive Ajay Banga was selected on Wednesday as the World Bank's new president. "The board looks forward to working with Mr Banga on the World Bank Group Evolution process," the board… pic.twitter.com/X72GoUPLBc — Ravi Karkara (@ravikarkara) May 3, 2023

Proud moment for India 🇮🇳Indian American businessman Ajay Banga becomes the next World Bank president.#WorldBank #AjayBanga #Congratulationsindia pic.twitter.com/6R4DPQcnHY— Vaibhav Sharma ( Kavishk ) (@KavishkVaibhav) May 3, 2023

Banga will assume the position on June 2, when he will be taking over from David Malpass. Banga is also the first-ever Indian-American and Sikh-American to head either of the two top international financial institutions – the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Currently, he is the vice chairman at General Atlantic.

Read all the Latest News here