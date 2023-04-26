Indian Startup Founder Shares His Daily Schedule, Twitter Calls it 'Privilege'

Indian start-up CEO, Paras Chopra, is being trolled on Twitter after he shared his ‘privileged’ schedule. Paras is the founder of Wingify & Nintee, which is a software company that makes technology products. Taking to Twitter, Paras asked people what their “morning schedule" looked like. With this, he also shared his daily schedule with his followers. He started by telling how he wakes up by 7-7:30am without any alarms. Then, he claims to look at trees or go for a walk to fetch coffee at the nearest coffee.

There are many typos in the tweet but that is not what has concerned the people online. It is the fact how he has not mentioned any of the household chores but all the fancy stuff. “This guy watches an episode of Seinfeld every single day? Doesn’t do laundry, clean home, shop for groceries, cook. Wow! How rich is he? How many wives does he have? Most men on this thread do little to no housework. Indian after all," wrote a Twitter user.

Here is the viral tweet:

What does your morning schedule look like?Here's mine. pic.twitter.com/1o2XH8LISz — Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) April 25, 2023

“My manager would terminate me in 3 days if i waited until 2 to open emails. Basically refusing to look at work itself equivalents," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “This man can time travel at will, is it a wonder that he can also save time that all of us need for doing domestic chores and the like?"

The tweet has garnered over 713K views. Here are a few viral responses:

The guy doesn’t work ? Damn. I need this life https://t.co/pfuxG14bSz— Sara. (@BauhatSara) April 26, 2023

Stop lying no potty break, no cooking? no reels? no day dreaming?? no crying on the bed? no sudden urge to take kver the world? https://t.co/icrTjGbYOl— . (@DelZzeppelin) April 26, 2023

When your "deep work" is in fact just sleeping (Both by 11 am) https://t.co/pP8NFeUmAU — Dharshni (@itzme_dharshni) April 26, 2023

This guy watches an episode of Seinfeld every single day? Doesn’t do laundry, clean home, shop for groceries, cook. Wow! How rich is he? How many wives does he have? Most men on this thread do little to no housework. Indian after all ‍♀️ https://t.co/SkwGGz7Nut— plumpernickel (@plumpernickel) April 26, 2023

My manager would terminate me in 3 days if i waited until 2 to open emails. Basically refusing to look at work itself equivalents. https://t.co/B9EsAsesPo— Hurrrry (@metaphoricsurge) April 26, 2023

What are Linkedin peeps doing here? No normal human can sustain such morning schedule bro. “Look at the trees & fetch coffee frm nearby cafe” https://t.co/YpNpHEluTp — Nour (@koffeeTalkss) April 26, 2023

What do you think?

Read all the Latest News here