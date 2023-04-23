Indian Teacher Calmly Schools Boys in Class on Respecting Women, Hard-hitting Video Goes Viral

An Indian teacher schooling boys in her class about how they treat women has been going viral on Twitter. The teacher is known as ‘Babita ma’am’ on YouTube, where she gives out lessons for ICS Coaching Centre. In the viral video, she asks a girl, who was unable to find a seat in class, to one of the seats at the front. A boy makes a rude comment to the girl, telling her “yahan aa ke baith ja“. The clip does not reveal with what intent the boy had made the comment, as pointed out by some Twitter users, but the teacher’s lesson is being appreciated nonetheless.

The teacher schooled the boys in the class, explaining how they are responsible for contributing to the kind of society in which all their female relatives live. She also shares an anecdote with the students, explaining how it is not just young women who are subjected to harassment on the streets, but women of all age groups. She tells them to be respectful towards women, because they are the ones who make the society however it ends up being.

This teacher needs to be celebrated. Anyone knows who this is? Inspiration. https://t.co/4TuJjHDU33— Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) April 23, 2023

Absolute brilliance in explaining the young blood that they make the society.. 👏🏻 https://t.co/2DYXtSxJ87— AK_Says (@akSays12) April 23, 2023

Such a wonderful lesson for those boys who disrespects girls….🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/zw6CmQONaC— Ankit Singh (@AnkitSi06281684) March 29, 2023

Kya baat hai! Love her poise, confidence and firm but very effective way of drilling in such an important message into the minds of the boys. She doesn't get angry/upset and explains it in such a matter of fact but hard hitting. Teacher ji aapko humara salaam! 🙏🙏— Bachchu Bhigona (@bhigona) March 27, 2023

Itna perfect speech, i cant expect from a speech writer also. What she said is not only unarguably an extremely important matter but also the way she said without scolding or humiliating is important. At the end of day students who did this they need to understand what is wrong.— Ansuman Pattanaik (@AnsumanPatta) March 28, 2023

The imprint of teachers is indelible on young minds and this was certainly a good lesson to impart.

