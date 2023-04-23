CHANGE LANGUAGE
Indian Teacher Calmly Schools Boys in Class on Respecting Women, Hard-hitting Video Goes Viral
Indian Teacher Calmly Schools Boys in Class on Respecting Women, Hard-hitting Video Goes Viral

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 17:39 IST

New Delhi, India

A teacher schooling students in her class on respecting women has gone viral on Twitter and the lesson is on point.

An Indian teacher schooling boys in her class about how they treat women has been going viral on Twitter. The teacher is known as ‘Babita ma’am’ on YouTube, where she gives out lessons for ICS Coaching Centre. In the viral video, she asks a girl, who was unable to find a seat in class, to one of the seats at the front. A boy makes a rude comment to the girl, telling her “yahan aa ke baith ja“. The clip does not reveal with what intent the boy had made the comment, as pointed out by some Twitter users, but the teacher’s lesson is being appreciated nonetheless.

The teacher schooled the boys in the class, explaining how they are responsible for contributing to the kind of society in which all their female relatives live. She also shares an anecdote with the students, explaining how it is not just young women who are subjected to harassment on the streets, but women of all age groups. She tells them to be respectful towards women, because they are the ones who make the society however it ends up being.

The imprint of teachers is indelible on young minds and this was certainly a good lesson to impart.

