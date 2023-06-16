Indian Teen Danced Non-Stop For 5 Days To Set World Record

In an extraordinary feat of determination and skill, a 16-year-old girl from Maharashtra has earned a world record for the longest dance marathon. Srushti Sudhir Jagtap danced non-stop for five days, surpassing the previous record set in 2018. The achievement has garnered global attention and solidified Srushti’s dream of representing India through dance.

According to the Guinness World Records (GWR), Srushti Jagtap accomplished this remarkable success by dancing for a total of 127 hours, a feat recognized as “the longest dance marathon by an individual.” The previous record was held for 126 hours by a Nepalese dancer Bandana Nepal. Srushti’s gruelling attempt began on the morning of May 29 in her college’s auditorium and continued until the afternoon of June 3.

The auditorium was packed with supporters who cheered Srushti on throughout her marathon. A GWR adjudicator, Swapnil Dangarikar, was present to ensure that she adhered to the official Guinness eligibility criteria, which required her to keep her feet moving at all times. Although there were moments of fatigue, Srushti’s parents remained by her side, tirelessly spraying her face with water to keep her fresh.

Srushti showcased her talents in Kathak, one of the eight major forms of Indian classical dance. This traditional dance style incorporates intricate footwork, graceful movements and expressive storytelling.

During the dance marathon, Srushti followed the guidelines provided by GWR. She was allowed a five-minute rest break after continuous hours of activity. Most of her breaks were taken around midnight, enabling her to rest, nap and communicate with her parents.

Reflecting on her record-setting bid, Srushti shared that the final day was particularly challenging, as her body struggled to respond. She described her limbs feeling frozen and in pain, but her determination kept her going.

Srushti’s rigorous training played a pivotal role in her success. Under the guidance of her grandfather, Baban Mane, who is also a trained classical Indian dance instructor, she prepared for this record attempt for 15 months. Baban Mane not only taught her the art of Kathak but also introduced her to Yoga Nidra, a form of guided meditation known as yogic sleep.

Her daily regimen during training consisted of four hours of guided meditation, followed by six hours of dance practice, and an additional three hours of other exercises. The intense training schedule meant that Srushti slept for only five hours a day, retiring at 10 PM and rising at 3 AM.