Home » Viral » Indians are Fed up of Endless Documents for Schengen Visa and Travellers Can Relate
1-MIN READ

Indians are Fed up of Endless Documents for Schengen Visa and Travellers Can Relate

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 14:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Getting a Schengen visa is no cakewalk. (Photo: Twitter/@ujjavalabothra)

Getting a Schengen visa is no cakewalk. (Photo: Twitter/@ujjavalabothra)

An Indian traveller has shared her frustration with the Schengen visa process on Twitter and people can relate.

A Schengen visa is a short-term visa that allows you to visit any country within the Schengen area without border restrictions, i.e., any country within the European Union Passport free Zone. In theory, that sounds like a cool idea for a vacay, but the path leading upto that is immensely rocky. Getting a Schengen visa is no walk in the park. A person holding said visa can stay in any of the 26 European countries covered in the Schengen area for a period of 90 days as a tourist or on business.

However, the Schengen visa is not issued easily. For the most part, it depends on the volume of visa applications that a country is receiving at the given time. While some receive countless such applications, other may receive fewer.

A Twitter user shared a photo of a thick bundle of visa documents, writing, “The amount of paperwork for a Schengen visa is insane! Why is it so difficult to understand:

1. We are not interested in marrying your men, thank you

2. We are actually adding to the GDP of your country!!"

Paperwork is certainly not very fun.

About the Author
Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture.
first published:April 26, 2023, 14:25 IST
last updated:April 26, 2023, 14:25 IST