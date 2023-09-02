Indians Cheer Aditya L-1 Launch With Memes: 'Mars, Moon, Sun, Sabka Study Karega Re Tera ISRO'

Indians are keeping their eyes on the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1. The spacecraft has already jetted off from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota today, September 2. It made its way towards the destination on ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) at 11.50 a.m. It is India’s first space-based observatory mission to study the Sun. After travelling around 1.5 million kilometres from Earth over 125 days, the spacecraft is anticipated to get positioned in a Halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1, which is believed to be closest to the Sun.

The primary goal of the solar mission is to have a deeper understanding of coronal heating and solar wind acceleration, coronal mass ejection initiation, near-earth space weather, and solar wind distribution. Underlining the hype surrounding the Aditya-L1 launch, social media users displayed their creativity and reacted to the mission on X (formerly Twitter) through memes and positive sarcasm.

Check out the reactions:

Quoting a famous dialogue of Nawazuddin Siddiqui from Sacred Games, one user shared a picture of the actor and wrote, “Sooraj pe hai apun (I’m on the Sun)" in the textual layout. Another popular quote from Siddiqui’s Gangs of Wasseypur was linked to ISRO’s solar mission. “Mars ka, moon ka, sun ka, sabka study karega re tera ISRO (ISRO will study everything from Mars, Moon, and Sun)" read the post.

Mars ka, moon ka, sun ka, sabka study karega re tera ISRO pic.twitter.com/Ph64eNcDpu— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 2, 2023

Another user drew comparisons between the Aditya-L1 mission and a particular scene from Disney’s animated film Lion King. It showed Rafiki, the baboon in the film lifting the lion cub Simba in its arms, while Simba’s parents watched their son with pride. While Rafiki represented ISRO, Simba was portrayed as Aditya-L1 aiming towards the sky, and the cub’s parents were depicted as the combined feelings of millions of Indians who were watching the mission with pride in their eyes.

Addressing Indians’ indomitable spirit a fourth individual took inspiration from Hrithik Roshan’s dialogue in Super 30. The short film clip showed the actor saying, “Jab samay ayega, toh sabse uncha, sabse bada, aur sabse lamba chalang hum hi marenge, (When the time comes, we will be the ones to make the highest, biggest, and longest jump).”

Dropping a picture of actor Sooraj Pancholi with his father-producer Aditya Panchli another X user wrote, “Hopefully, Aditya will meet Suraj soon.”

Here are some more reactions:

Other countries watching India successfully launch Aditya L1 right after Chandrayaan 3 pic.twitter.com/9vcqJ71zlc— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 2, 2023

Way to go India.