Indians Doing Garba Under Northern Lights Is The Coolest Thing You Will See Today

Getting a chance to watch the northern lights or aurora is on the bucket list for many. The greenish or multi-hued lights spread across the clear skies near the North pole are the wonders that people get to witness rarely. However, a group of Indian men who visited Alaska turned out to be lucky. The group of four was so elated on spotting this magical phenomenon that they couldn’t resist performing Garba. The video went viral in no time and the social media users cannot help but relate to their happiness. In the video shared by a page titled The Binary Traveller, we can see a beautiful streak of green aurora. He shared his traditional Gujarati dance act with his friends with the caption, “Garba is as important as Northern Lights.” They are seen dancing in a circle to the song, Chogada. He also added a text to the video that said, “When Gujjus go to Alaska.” The internet was quite impressed with this desi stint. Soon, the comments section was flooded with reactions like, “Mandatory for Gujjus, anywhere anytime” and “the best thing on the internet today.” A user also related this with the on-screen Garba queen character Daya Ben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tirth | Travel 🌍 (@the_binary_traveller)

It is not the first for the netizens to go gaga over the rare sights of Aurora. A few weeks ago, NASA shared a mystical video of how Aurora is visible on the earth’s surface from space. The clip of the Northern lights was taken from the International Space station. It described these lights - “Auroras are natural light shows caused by magnetic storms triggered by the Sun’s activity like explosive flares and coronal mass ejections (ejected gas bubbles). Solar winds carry the energetically charged particles from these events to Earth’s atmosphere.”

In March of this year, multi-hued northern lights were spotted across North America. The bright display of purple, pink, and green aurora was a sight to behold and was captured by many in the region. This spectacular view was visible from many places including New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Arizona, and California. The pictures went viral on the internet in no time.

Also known as ‘aurora borealis,’ these can be spotted closer to the North pole or the South pole of the earth. The aurora spotted at the south pole are termed ‘Southern lights.” The Aurora enthusiasts have a better chance of viewing the Northern lights in winter.

