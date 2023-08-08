Indians 'Show Off' Their Twitter Earnings as Elon Musk's 'X' Hands Out Ad Revenues to Users

Twitter’s freshly launched ad-revenue-sharing scheme for content creators has brought much excitement, particularly among Blue subscribers who are already beginning to receive payouts. Elon Musk, who introduced this venture in February, had provided limited specifics at the time. Noteworthy figures, particularly those in the creator community, have confirmed receiving deposits ranging from a few thousand to a substantial ten thousand dollars. This surge of elation has spread across Indian Twitter users, evident in their shared screenshots reflecting their astonishment and jubilation.

“Was not even expecting this,” a user exclaimed, attaching a screenshot displaying their newfound revenue. Another jested, “Have updated my Tinder bio to “Sole earning member of the family.. from social media". Thanks to Twitter revenue.” A third individual chimed in, “Not bad for the first few days,” remarked the third one.

And there came…the memefest!

Nevertheless, a cloud of uncertainty persists around the duration of these payments, as some have expressed concerns about the lack of information regarding the payment timeline. Consequently, they eagerly anticipate subsequent disbursements to aid them in their calculation endeavors.

For the unversed, the program permits qualifying participants to garner a slice of the ad revenue pie generated by their posts, commencing with responses. These remunerations hinge on the advertisements featured in replies to their content. According to Musk’s declarations, the inaugural payoffs for creators will amount to $5 million, accruing cumulatively from February onward.

Twitter had previously elaborated the Ads Revenue Sharing initiative through a blog post, disclosing its phased introduction to a select group who would be invited to participate in the remuneration system. To become part of the program, individuals must be subscribed to either Twitter Blue or be part of Verified Organizations. Additionally, they are required to have amassed no fewer than five million impressions on their posts each month for the preceding three months.

Thus, with Twitter emerging as a potential avenue for creators to generate income, users are equally enthralled and filled with anticipation. They are brimming with excitement at the prospect of participating while keeping in line with Twitter’s Creator Monetization Standards, which include aspects like age, geographical location, and their level of engagement on the platform.