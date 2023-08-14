India’s Anju Celebrates Pakistan’s Independence Day By Cutting Cake, Video Goes Viral

Indian woman Anju, who legally travelled to Pakistan to meet her long time Facebook friend Nasrullah was seen celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day in a now-viral clip that surfaced on Monday, August 14. Pakistan marks its Independence Day on August 14 every year, a day ahead of India’s Independence Day.

In the viral video, Anju can be seen cutting a cake along with Nasrullah and a group of people are also seen clapping their hands to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Anju, 34, went legally to visit a Facebook acquaintance in a rural area in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. She was born in the Uttar Pradesh hamlet of Kailor and raised in the Rajasthan district of Alwar. Anju and her Pakistani friend Nasrulla, 29, became friends on the social networking app - Facebook in 2019. Nasrulla is a science graduate and the youngest of five brothers.

As per Times Now, Anju left behind her two children as well as her husband on July 21 and travelled to the Upper Dir district in the tribal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with a legal Pakistani visa to meet Nasrulla. According to a local police official, concerned authorities learned about Anju’s presence in Pakistan via media reports.

According to an official letter issued by Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi, the chancery was informed that it had been decided to grant Anju a 30-day visa valid just for the Upper Dir district. Meanwhile, Nasrulla has given an affidavit to local authorities declaring that their friendship is not based on love, and Anju will return to India on August 20, reports add.

Anju, who had a family in India told her husband that she was going to Jaipur to meet her friend. Later, she informed her officials at work that she was going to Goa to visit her sister. After reaching New Delhi from Bhilwara, Anju travelled to Amritsar in Punjab and finally entered Pakistan via the Wagah border. She was welcomed by Nasrulla at the borders.

On the other hand, Pakistani national Seema Haider, who illegally sneaked into India via Nepal in May with her children to stay with her Indian “husband” Sachin Meena, hoisted the Tricolour recently.

Seema Haider, who hails from Pakistan’s Sindh province reportedly joined the Har Ghar Tiranga celebrations at her residence with Sachin Meena in Uttar Pradesh’s Great Noida on Sunday.