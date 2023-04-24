India's Highest Football Stadium In Ladakh On Anand Mahindra's Bucket List

Anand Mahindra never fails to impress his followers with his witty and informative Twitter posts. The Mahindra Group chairman has always been on point when it comes to his social media game. This time, the industrialist shared some photos of India’s highest football stadium, located in Ladakh. The visuals will surely “take your breath away.” While sharing the pictures uploaded by another account originally, Anand Mahindra also expressed his wish to visit a stadium like this and watch a game there. Located at 11,000 feet, the venue is the first football and track and field stadium in Ladakh’s Spituk town. It is among the ten highest-altitude football stadiums in the world.

“That view takes your breath away. And not because of oxygen depletion!! At some point in the future, I want to be physically present at a Football match in that stadium on a Sunday, Instead of being a couch potato and watching cricket on TV!” Anand Mahindra wrote.

That view takes your breath away. And not because of oxygen depletion!! At some point in the future I want to be physically present at a Football match in that stadium on a Sunday, Instead of being a couch potato and watching cricket on TV! https://t.co/BxJoehTKjW— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 23, 2023

The photos left many Twitter users wishing that the next Indian Soccer League fixture would be played in Ladakh. “Next ISL match should be here,” a user commented.

next ISL match should be here😀— Gaurav singh 🇮🇳 (@Gauravgolu678) April 23, 2023

Others said a cricket stadium should also be constructed in Ladakh.

Thy should also have cricket stadium there— Akhila (@akhila_surendra) April 23, 2023

A lot of Twitter users were adamant that the industrialist bring back Mahindra United FC, a football club sponsored by the Mahindra Group, which shut down at the end of the 2009-10 season. “Just bring back Mahindra united…..you can experience a match there,” a comment read.

Just bring back Mahindra united…..you can experience a match there— Vaishnav CS (@VaishnavCS10) April 23, 2023

Some people called the stadium “spectacular."

It's Really spectacular! You Must sir 🙏— sandipta pattanaik (@sandiptap1980) April 23, 2023

“Ladakh would stand distinct with its immaculate backdrop for football frenzy fans and inspire champions,” an account remarked.

Ladakh would stand distinct with its immaculate backdrop for football frenzy fans and inspire champions.— vibgyorss (@vibgyor_Premila) April 23, 2023

Users could not imagine how amazing it would be to watch a football game there.

Absolutely Sir! It’s a breathtaking view just can’t imagine how amazing it would be to watch a football match live in this beautiful stadium.— Tanmay Acharia (@tan_ach) April 23, 2023

The football stadium in Ladakh can seat about 30,000 people. It has been constructed under the Khelo India initiative of the Centre, which aims to promote sports in India. The stadium was built reportedly at a cost of Rs 10.68 crore.

As for Anand Mahindra, the industrialist has one more location on his bucket list. The entrepreneur shared a video of India’s first glamorous camping (glamping) project- the Luxeglamp in Munnar.

Why isn’t this listed yet as one of the world’s most exotic holiday experiences. ( Hope it’s a net-zero facility?) Salute to the innovators who established this…On my bucket list now… 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #saturdaywandering pic.twitter.com/0lQGmcwld3— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 22, 2023

Mahindra wrote that the location could be “one of the world’s most exotic holiday experiences” and expressed his wish to visit it.

