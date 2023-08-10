India's 'Titanic' Moment Goes Viral And Internet Can't Stop Laughing

One of the tragic maritime disasters was the sinking of the Titanic on its maiden voyage in 1912. The incident was made immemorial by filmmaker James Cameron, who retold the story through the eyes of two fictitious, star-crossed lovers present on the ill-fated ship - Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) in the 1997 film Titanic. We were touched by the romantic drama and were moved to tears after watching it. A similar, Titanic-like situation occurred in India wherein a group of men were seen falling off an overcrowded boat. But unlike the Titanic, this video will leave you in splits.

The video shared on Instagram just a few days has been gaining a lot of traction on social media. The clip opens with dozens and dozens of people mounting on a boat from a temporary bridge at a riverside. The people were all crammed together in the small space. The boat looks dangerously overcrowded and on the verge of overturning. But the passengers seemed unfazed, competing with the others to get on the vessel. However, as is evident, they were unable to escape their fate. As soon as the boat set sail it started to tremble from the weight of the outnumbered passengers, swaying from right to left in a imbalanced motion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gadgets and technology (@techmechviral)

Just a few meters away from the bank, the overloaded boat finally gave away and slanted to one side. The impact made the commuters topple off the boat and one by one they fell into the river. The boat then slanted to the other side and the passengers standing there also stumbled down. Others in the middle desperately clung to the edges for support. Thankfully since the boat was still floating in the shallow waters, the people who fell once again hopped back onto the boat while the rest walked safely back to the bank.

Social media users were quick to draw comparisons between the video and the Titanic tragedy. While one user joked, “Indian remake: Titanic 2” another quipped, “Titanic Bollywood production.” Referring to the boat, a third individual commented, “She has more passengers than the real Titanic.”

Did you find this video funny too?