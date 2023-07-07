CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » India's 'Titanic' Moment Goes Viral As Overflowing River Mishap Sparks Instant Laughter
1-MIN READ

India's 'Titanic' Moment Goes Viral As Overflowing River Mishap Sparks Instant Laughter

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 16:34 IST

Delhi, India

A video of a similar incident in Karnataka was shared on social media.

A video of a similar incident in Karnataka was shared on social media.

A funny video is getting viral on social media. The caption of the video is even funnier than the video itself. People are calling it Titanic Part 2.

Most of us are familiar with the tragic tale of the Titanic, thanks to the immensely successful movie that captured our hearts. Recently, a funny incident reminiscent of the Titanic has been making waves on social media, bringing laughter to many. In this comical video titled ‘Titanic Part 2’, an overloaded boat attempting to cross an overflowing river ends up sinking, creating a hilarious spectacle.

In India, during the rainy season, many villages experience overflowing rivers, requiring boats to navigate the flooded areas. It was in one such village in Karnataka that this incident unfolded. The video, shared on the Instagram account “thugsofkarnataka," quickly went viral, garnering over a million views and more than eight hundred thousand likes.

The video captures the moment when an overloaded boat, with an excessive number of passengers standing on board, attempts to move across the river. As the boat starts to depart from the shore, its imbalance becomes apparent, and it tilts to one side, causing some unfortunate passengers to plunge into the water. However, the hilarity escalates when the boat unexpectedly flips to the other side, intensifying the laughter-inducing spectacle.

Social media users were quick to comment on the video, highlighting the boat’s precarious condition and the lucky outcome of the incident. One person amusingly remarked that the boat was already on the verge of sinking while ferrying people. Another individual expressed gratitude that the boat flipped near the shore, as a mishap in the middle of the river could have had more severe consequences, drawing a humorous parallel to the ill-fated Titanic.

With its relatable and lighthearted nature, the ‘Titanic Part 2’ video serves as a reminder to find joy even in unexpected situations. It highlights the challenges faced by many communities during the rainy season while bringing laughter to viewers worldwide. In the end, no lives were lost, and the incident will be remembered as a humorous ‘Titanic’ moment that left everyone in stitches.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. viral
  2. funny video
  3. news18-discover
first published:July 07, 2023, 16:34 IST
last updated:July 07, 2023, 16:34 IST