IndiGo Celebrates Baby Girl's 1st Birthday On Board; 'Super Cute' Says Internet

In an extraordinary display of compassion and warmth, a recent incident involving a leading Indian airline has captured the hearts of people online. During a flight journey, the airline’s cabin crew went above and beyond to celebrate a baby girl’s first birthday, creating a touching and unforgettable moment for everyone onboard. The sweet gesture not only brought smiles to passengers’ faces but also became a sensation on the internet. The spontaneous surprise turned an ordinary flight into a joyous occasion, leaving a lasting impact on all those onboard.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOEL LAL J (@joellalj)

In the video doing rounds on the internet, IndiGo flight captain Augustine Vinod made an announcement addressing the passengers on the flight. He said, “May I have your attention please, Ladies and Gentleman? I am your gathering, my name is Augustine. That is not important, what is important is we have a baby today whose first birthday. Aaj ek saal ki ho gayi ha Durganath, so cake bhi katega and sabmein batega. Aapki aage ki yatra mangalmey ho or bache ko ashirwaad de (Today Durganath turns a year older, so the cake will also be cut and distributed to all. May your journey ahead be blessed and give blessings to the baby)."

As soon as the flight captain finished off with his announcement, everyone on the board clapped and cheered as the baby girl excitedly looked around, mesmerized by the unusual surroundings and the attention she was receiving. Several passengers wished and greeted the baby while many of them showered blessings on the baby girl. One of the passengers can be heard saying, “Happy Birthday baby," while another one kissed the baby on her forehead and blessed her.

The video, shared on Instagram by the baby girl’s father, garnered over 8 lakh plus views. “Our princess turned 1 on 22 June 2023. Thanks so much, IndiGo Airlines for making it unique. All glory and honour to the lord almighty Jesus Christ for enabling us to do all these," read the caption.

Reacting to this sweet gesture made by the flight attendants, many social media users praised IndiGo Airlines for fostering the celebration on board. Some even shared their own touching experiences with the airline. The internet users flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emoticons. A user commented, “Super cute! Happy birthday!" while another wrote, “So cute and sweet IndiGo Airlines, Happy birthday little princess."

“I got the chance to see the video of this baby it was live on the flight but you made video excellent parents wish you all Happy Birthday to your baby and to your all family have a safe journey and safe life thank you for that the god bless you all," a user commented.

As the celebration continued, the parent also shared a “Part 2 celebration video" in which the baby girl can be seen cutting her birthday cake inside the airport in the presence of her parents and other flight attendants. “Part 2 Celebration continues. Cake cutting inside the airport. Thanks, team IndiGo for the memorable and wonderful celebration of my baby. Thanks, Cochin International Airport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOEL LAL J (@joellalj)

Numerous internet users dropped their warm birthday wishes for the baby girl in the comment section.

What are your thoughts on this sweet gesture?