‘Indore Left The Chat’: Twitter Reacts To Viral Poha And Rasgulla Combo

Poha is the go-to option for breakfast in many parts of India. The breakfast staple dish is made in unique styles in different parts of the country. In Nagpur, it is known as the special Tarri Poha, while in Indore, it is cooked as a sweet and soft delicacy. It is mainly made with flattened rice, light spices, groundnuts and potatoes.

The dish is not just a staple in India but is a favourite in our neighbouring country Bangladesh as well. A food blogger shared a video on Instagram introducing foodies to the Bangladeshi dish Doi Chire Poha. Doi means yoghurt in Bengali whereas Chire is flattened rice or chiwda.

The video shows the vendor taking soaked flattened rice in a bowl before adding sugar, chopped bananas, rasgulla and curd to make the final dish.

The video has got a whopping 11.1 million views, with a range of reactions from the online community. People on the internet gave mixed reactions to the version of Poha. Some loved it, while others found it unusual. Many compared the dish with Poha made in Indore.

One user commented, “It’s not Poha… It’s Chuda Kadali usually eaten with chena but Rasgula seems fine too.”

Another person said, “Indore ka poha best hai .” which translates to,” Indore’s poha is the best.”

One user pointed out that the dish shown in the video is not something unusual. “I am from Odisha and here people eat this as breakfast in many houses each day, raw washed poha with sugar or jaggery, banana, grated coconut, and some people put milk or curd. Those people who are hating this must know we also don’t love some of their local food. But it’s fine the world is full of diversity,” a comment read.

“Indori people leaving the chat,” read a reply.

The video was shared online on the Instagram page Food Incarnate managed by food blogger Aman Sirohi. On his Instagram account, he regularly shares videos of sumptuous and delectable dishes from across the country. Previously, he shared a video showing a step-by-step method of making the sweet delicacy Gulkand.

The video got a whopping 13.4 Million views on the social media platform.