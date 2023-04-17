Influencer Ends Up With Massively Swollen Lips After Free Surgery Goes Wrong

Free surgeries might sound tempting and good but they, too, come with a lot of cons. Ask this 27-year-old social media influencer, whose recent free lip surgery went horrible and she ended up with botched lips. Named Jessica Burko, the woman admitted to having done lip filler surgeries almost six times before the latest one that left her with humungous swollen lips. In a video that’s doing the rounds on the internet, Burko opened up about her ordeal revealing she won a free giveaway for the procedure and since she hadn’t filled her lips in over a year, she deemed it a good opportunity for a touch-up.

According to New York Post, Burko is a resident of Los Angeles, who shared the video of her botched lips on TikTok. She claimed to have no idea what went wrong during the surgery. “This doctor was doing a giveaway. He did everything he was supposed to do,” she said. Burko explained immediately after she was injected, she looked at herself in the mirror. The influencer could see her lips were swollen but assumed it could be because she was doing the procedure after a year. However, it was quickly after she reached inside her car that she realized something was off.

The doctor apparently recommended her a steroid for the swelling but it continued to get worse. It was the very next day that she visited the clinic again to get the fillers dissolved. The 27-year-old has issued a warning against free giveaway procedures and things that can go wrong. “It was a free giveaway that I won, it was for Halloween. He certainly had me looking very scary. I would never go back. Never do free cosmetics. But also don’t be scared to get your lips done,” she said.

The influencer added she will get her lips done again but at her regular clinic. When talking about the reason behind the swelling, Burko claimed it happened because the injector ‘hit an artery.’ “The product and everything didn’t know where to go, so that is what caused the swelling,” she explained.

The internet was left divided upon learning her story, while a section couldn’t fathom why people alter their natural bodies. Many also supported the influencer. A user asked, “Why do y’all do this? Do you think men like it? Or do you do it for yourselves? Why ruin a naturally beautiful face?”

Another agreed, “Should’ve loved yourself and what you were given and this would not have happened.” One more joined, “Sometimes you just need to learn to accept yourself as you are.”

Meanwhile, a user asked for the doctor’s license to be revoked, “I still don’t understand what plastic surgeon would actually do this to someone. They should have their license revoked.”

The influencer’s lip filler removal surgery was reportedly a success and her lips are back to normal.

