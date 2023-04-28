Influencer Komal Pandey's 'Boob Tape' Video Called 'Most Bold' Piece of Content By Internet

With the advent of social media, influencer culture is also growing in the country. You can see influencers making new content videos every day now. Now, a Twitter user, ‘Maryam’, took to the bluebird app and shared how Komal Pandey’s ‘boob tape’ video is ‘the most bold’ piece of content she has seen from any Indian fashion blogger. For those who don’t know, Komal Pandey is an Indian fashion influencer. The video that is being talked about here is where she can be seen educating girls about wearing ‘boob tapes’ under tops and dresses.

The influencer can be seen trying it out for her audience and making it simpler for them. “Body tapes have not just got your back but also your boobs. Small, medium or big- it doesn’t discriminate and it’s LITERALLY what every girl in this country has been wanting. And we finally have it," she wrote in the caption as she educated her audience.

The tweet, which has now gone viral, is what most women agree with. “For an indian and petite girl to do it knowing fully well that you will not only be slut shamed but also body shamed…. just queen behaviour," mentioned Maryam. Have a look:

komal pandey’s boob tape video literally the most bold content i have seen from any fashion blogger ever. and for an indian and petite girl to do it knowing fully well that you will not only be slut shamed but also body shamed…. just queen behaviour.— maryam (@maryamful) April 25, 2023

you can never make everyone happy tho people are mad at her size not being relatable for most women like what is she supposed to do? get implants for representation? unhinged losers— maryam (@maryamful) April 25, 2023

“i swearrrrrr I am AWE STRUCK EVERY TIME I WATCH A NEW VIDEO OF HERS n that one was just SOOOOO amazing I love her sm," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “That video blew me away. Amazing."

That video blew me away. Amazing.— Khadiجah (@superkhadijaman) April 26, 2023

i swearrrrrr 😭😭 I am AWE STRUCK EVERY TIME I WATCH A NEW VIDEO OF HERS n that one was just SOOOOO amazing I love her sm— h. 🌸 (@hamnahaqansari) April 26, 2023

i am in love w komal!! she’s amazing— sarah (@srahzz) April 26, 2023

Maryam further mentioned how one can never make “everyone happy."

Read all the Latest News here