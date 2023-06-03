Influencer Lauds Maggi for Taking Action Against High Sugar in Ketchup After Previous Criticism

Influencer Revant Himatsingka, aka The Food Pharmer, recently sparked a wave of discussion with a video questioning the labelling of Bournvita as a “health drink." As a result, he faced a legal notice from the company. However, this video was just one among many others in which he delves into the subject of unhealthy food items, creating long explanatory videos to educate his audience. Interestingly, Mr. Himatsingka’s most recent video seems to deviate from his usual approach. In this particular video, he praises Maggi for taking steps to reduce the high sugar content in their rich tomato ketchup, after previously criticising the brand.

“Big win! Maggi ketchup is going to reduce their sugar by 22%! Unlike other companies like Bournvita which chose to send a legal notice to silence critics, Maggi ketchup chose to improve their recipe," exclaimed Revant Himatsingka in the caption of his recent video, where he applauded Maggi for taking a proactive measure. He further stated, “One major brand reducing sugar by 20% means tens of millions of Indians are going to eat slightly healthier."

Big win! Maggi ketchup is going to reduce their sugar by 22%!Unlike other companies like Bournvita which chose to send a legal notice to silence critics, Maggi ketchup chose to improve their recipe! Let us keep raising awareness and continue fighting for a healthier India! pic.twitter.com/sTcC3HUGf2 — Revant Himatsingka (@thefoodpharmer) June 2, 2023

Notably, Maggi made the announcement regarding the reduction in sugar content on May 11 through an Instagram post, just two days after Mr. Himatsingka released his video criticizing the brand’s sugar levels. Now, is it a coincidence or a response to his negative feedback?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAGGI India (@maggiindia)

“It is very possible that Maggi was planning to reduce their sugar anyway, and the timing of the video is just a coincidence," suggested Mr. Himatsingka, acknowledging the potential for independent decisions by the brand. However, he didn’t shy away from emphasising the positive response from Maggi, especially when compared to other food companies that resort to legal notices. “Most brands try to silence you, and it often backfires on them…but instead of slapping legal notices and using scare tactics, Maggi Ketchup decided to improve their recipe," he noted.

With enthusiasm, he exclaimed, “Let us appreciate Maggi for a positive change."

Back in the day, people would have ketchup only with french fries and fried foods. Through successful ads, people have started having it with nearly everything.Ketchup is one of the easiest products to overconsume without realizing. Here is the #FoodPharmer review- pic.twitter.com/ilcw30PjXl — Revant Himatsingka (@thefoodpharmer) May 9, 2023

In the video where he voiced his criticism, Mr. Himatsingka pointed out that according to the FSSAI’s ingredient list, the ingredients are listed in order of weight, and he highlighted that ‘Maggi’s Rich Tomato Ketchup had even more sugar than tomatoes.’