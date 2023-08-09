Influencer Shares 'Unique' Experience on Air India, Co-passengers Reveal How She 'Faked' Video

An influencer recently took to Instagram and shared a ‘unique’ experience with Air India, for which she is now being trolled online. The video features influencer Garima Goel who has a YouTube channel with the name ‘Garima’s Good Life.’ The influencer explained while she was getting off the flight she had an experience which was close to that of a ‘Christopher Nolan’ film. All of this for what? We will tell you. Due to some reason, this Air India flight used its right door to de-board passengers. Usually, it’s the left side that they use. So this is what Garima’s ‘Christopher Nolan Movie’ experience was.

The video has now been shared on Reddit and many are trolling the influencer for such a ‘silly’ video. “I just came across this reel from this influencer called Garima Goel this is so embarrassing and just shows how terrible her content is. Then later I’ve stopped questioning her IQ after seeing her collabs,” the Reddit user wrote while uploading the video.

Here, have a look for yourself:

A person also mentioned how she was traveling in Economy class but then moved to Business class just for the video’s sake. As she got down on the runway, many people were seen waiting in the bus. This has also upset people on social media.

“Business class toh sab se pehle deboard hota hai as per protocol, toh if she was traveling in business class as shown in video, why is economy empty and she’s still there,” commented a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “Unique! I was hoping someone pushed her off. Now that would be unique.”

“Those workers are ground staff for flight maintenance they arent allowed to carry passengers luggage etc unless the passenger has requested for a wheelchair or has specifically said that they’re a spl case during the flight booking. This is wrong on so many levels… someone pls report her,” mentioned another person.

What do you think?