Influencer Sheds Light on High Sugar Content in 'Glucon-D' but Internet Says 'We Knew Already'

As it is summer time, people in India are looking forward to try new drinks to quench their thirst. It is the time when people look forward to return to their favourite cold beverages. One such popular drink is Glucon D, which is enjoyed with child water. The drink comes in form of a powder which is then mixed with water. It comes in three flavours: regular, tangy orange and nimbu paani. Now, Twitter user Revant Himatsingka, took to the micro blogging site and debunked certain assumptions around this drink.

Revant highlighted how the packaging of the product states that “fruits are for creative depiction. Glucon D does not create fruits." He further claimed that per 100g of the product has 92% sugar, which is much more than that of coke. “A 200ml glass of Glucon-D has ~50% more sugar than a 200ml glass of coke. I have no problem if people drink Glucon-D occasionally when they are very low in energy. But due to successful ads, many parents are now giving Glucon-D to their children almost everyday during summer," read the caption.

Here, have a look at the viral video:

The video, since being uploaded, has gone viral and gathered over 664K views. People have mixed responses and many seemed to be in favour of the drink. They mentioned how it is only sugar and balances out energy levels. “Glucon D is for Glucose, glucose is supposed to be sugar only for giving instant energy when body is depleted and needs to replenish quickly. Just that it shouldn’t be considered for daily use which some people do thinking it is healthy," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Even if the doctor recommends I wouldn’t drink glucon d instead, I’d choose coconut water , fresh fruit juice."

