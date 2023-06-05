'Inka Target Audience Kya Tha,' List Of 'Best' Mumbai Restaurants Leaves Twitter Confused

Everyone wants to know which the most happening spot is to hang out in their city. For people living or visiting Mumbai, one such list was compiled of the best Mumbai restaurants. It has caused quite a stir on Twitter now. This comprehensive compilation aimed to cater to the diverse culinary preferences of the City of Dreams, featuring categories ranging from coffee shops and bars to lunch spots and fun Saturday destinations. However, Mumbai residents were left feeling disheartened and let down by the recommendations presented in this controversial list. Twitter became the platform of choice for disgruntled individuals who expressed their disappointment and frustration with the selection. Including the person who decided to share the list with their fellow Twitter user.

The user wrote, “Is this a joke?” and shared the snap of the comprehensive list.

The compilation was titled “Things to Do in Mumbai. These are some of the places you have to visit in the city.” While such lists are always helpful for new visitors, people living in Mumbai do not seem too keen on the choices. Check out the list right here:

is this a joke pic.twitter.com/fQmhEDwyZ2— vita (@kebabandcoke) May 30, 2023

The online outcry was fueled by the perceived lack of representation of local favourites and hidden gems that truly capture the essence of Mumbai’s vibrant food scene. These places were described as some of the higher-end places to have food at. For some users, it would be better to take matters into their own hands, creating alternative lists and sharing their personal recommendations to rectify what they believed was a glaring oversight. “Isko bolo ye suggestion ke saath Rs 3-4 Lakh bhi de (Please ask them to give Rs 3-4 Lakh along with these suggestions),” read a comment.

Isko bolo ye suggestion ke saath 3-4 lakh rs bhi de— Peaky Balwinder (@momoskhanehaibc) May 30, 2023

“Inka target audience kya tha," a reply read.

inka target audience kya tha 🤣🤣🤣🤣— vita (@kebabandcoke) May 30, 2023

Another user wrote, “The way I’ve gone to Bombay every summer since I was a kid and still haven’t been to even one of these places as an adult is…”

the way I’ve gone to Bombay every summer since i was a kid and still haven’t been to even one of these places as an adult is…— rercury in metrograde (@wahiladkiyaar) May 30, 2023

“Somebody should make a counter-list with things to ‘actually’ do in Mumbai to experience it in a real and balanced manner. I’d pay to get my hands on it. I’m at home, in Mumbai for 3 months this time around and want to experience it the right way…” read a tweet.

Somebody should make a counter-list with things to *actually* do in Mumbai to experience it in a real & balanced manner.I’d pay to get my hands on it. I’m at home, in Mumbai? for 3 months this time around & want to experience it the right way… — Saumya Mehta (@saumyameh) May 31, 2023

As the Twitter storm subsides, one thing remains clear – Mumbai’s restaurant scene is far too multifaceted to be condensed into a single list.