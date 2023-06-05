Innovative Foldable Home Idea Impresses Anand Mahindra, He Wants To ‘Indianise’ It

With an increase in population all around the world, the challenges of acquiring or constructing homes have intensified. However, an intriguing solution has emerged - the concept of foldable housing. A viral video showcasing this innovative approach is currently circulating online, captivating audiences worldwide. In the 41-second clip, a compact container magically transforms into a spacious and luxurious dwelling, capturing the imagination of viewers. The video exhibits employees opening the box-like structure, unveiling its remarkable metamorphosis into a magnificent residence.

The video has even garnered the attention of renowned industrialist, Anand Mahindra, who reposted the video on his Twitter handle, expressing his own fascination with this groundbreaking concept. He wrote, “I find these inventions fascinating. Yes, they’re usually cost-ineffective in India. But the need for speed in providing shelter (not just post natural disasters but also for accelerating economic growth) is so critical in a developing economy that we should explore how to ‘indianise’ these ideas and do them less expensively.” took the initiative to request the Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Lifespaces to explore this foldable housing concept. Take a look at the tweet:

I find these inventions fascinating. Yes, they’re usually cost-ineffective in India. But the need for speed in providing shelter (not just post natural disasters but also for accelerating economic growth) is so critical in a developing economy that we should explore how to… https://t.co/kgNMW85gKa— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 2, 2023

Anand Mahindra’s tweet is making rounds on the internet with more than 5 lakh views. As expected, users have shared their opinions and thoughts in response to the tweet in the comments section.

A user said, “Yes Indinise is much needed and perhaps, it can than be pathbreaking to aid health care in remote. Some efforts were made in the last few yrs in public health but can’t withstand heat. Most SHCs that were constructed with RTM failed as they were user-unfriendly. Cost too was very high.”

Yes Indinize is much needed n perhaps it can than b pathbreaking 2 aid health care in remote. Some efforts were made in last few yrs in public health but c'not withstand heat. Most SHCs which were constructed with RTM failed as they were user unfriendly. Cost too were v high.— Dr. Rajesh Singh (@drrajeshsingh) June 2, 2023

Another stated, “Good options for providing homes to homeless people. Isn’t it Anand Mahindra? If our population is huge, then this could be the solution to House for all.”

top videos

Good options for providing homes to homeless people. Isn't it @anandmahindra?If our population is huge, then this could be the solution to "House for all". — Sachin (@CrypticReally) June 2, 2023

Boxabl House is renowned for its 400 square feet dwelling that can be swiftly installed on any surface using connector plates, requiring only a single day for setup. The remarkable feature of this house is its transportability, as it can be easily shipped and hauled using an SUV or a pickup truck. Presently, the price of this house stands at $49,500 (approximately equivalent to Rs 40,91,000).