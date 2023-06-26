Insect Found In Vegetarian Thali Served To Passenger On Train, Indian Railways Responds

The food quality offered by Indian Railways has once again faced scrutiny after a disturbing incident caught the attention of a passenger. A traveller named Alok recently shared images of an insect found in the vegetarian thali served to him during a journey on the Chhapra Super-Fast Express. The passenger had ordered the food online through the vendors listed by IRCTC on their platform. Expressing his dissatisfaction, the passenger tagged railway authorities in a tweet. While Rail Seva acknowledged the social media post, it remains uncertain what measures have been taken in response to the incident.

“Take a look at the food services. Getting an insect in the food, of course, the refund has been made. PNR number 2625325868. But a train has no pantry car the food services are the worst,” the passenger wrote.

Hello @IRCTCofficial @IndianRailMedia @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva Take a look at the food services. Getting an insect in the food , of course the refund has been made.PNR number 2625325868. But a train has no pantry car the food services are the worst. pic.twitter.com/b4l522NnPL— आlok (@The_filmylaunda) June 25, 2023

Railway Seva promptly responded to the complaint registered by the passenger, expressing their regret for the incident. They assured the passenger that necessary action would be taken to ensure such occurrences are not repeated in the future.

We did not intend for this unpleasant experience. Appropriate actions will be taken to ensure that such incidents will not repeat. Request you to share Mobile number preferably in Direct Message (DM) -IRCTC Official with us. https://t.co/utEzIqB89U— RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) June 25, 2023

This is not the first such incident in recent times. Earlier, a passenger named Yogesh More discovered a cockroach on the omelette he ordered for his daughter on Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express.

Tagging railway authorities on Twitter, More brought attention to the issue.

16dec2022,We travel from Delhi by (22222). In morning, we ordered extra omlate for baby. See attach photo of what we found! a cockroach? My daughter 2.5 years old if something happened so who will take the responsibilities @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/X6Ac6gNAEi— Yogesh More - designer (@the_yogeshmore) December 17, 2022

One user stated that despite various changes, the quality of Indian Railways’ food remains the same.

Everything changes but Indian railways food never changes…🙏🙏🙏— illusionist (@illusionist389) December 17, 2022

A user criticized the Railways and suggested that only when someone dies will they take action.

When some 1 will die that time @IRCTCofficial @RailMadad they will open there eyes and that time only they will take the action before that they will ignore passengers message— Umme Habiba (@ummehabiba1994) December 18, 2022

Another complained about the standard response, noting that no follow-ups or actions are taken.

Inconvenience regret has been their standard statement. No actions are taken. They simply open a ticket update something and close it. No follow ups are done.— Alwin Paul (@annoyed_indie) December 17, 2022

A user suggested penalizing IRCTC and blocking the respective vendor as a solution to the issue.

IRCTC should be Penalized and respective vendor should be blocked.— Sanjay singH (@sanpro74) December 18, 2022

Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that Indian Railways is committed to offering passengers good quality and hygienic food in compliance with the standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). In a series of reforms announced last year for Rajdhani trains, Indian Railways mandated certification from Designated Food Safety Officers of each catering unit of Rajdhani trains. The appointment of food safety supervisors at Kitchen Units to monitor food safety and hygienic practices was also announced among other changes. However, such incidents suggest that there still is a long way to go.