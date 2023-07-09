'Inspired By Ghajini': Woman Trolled For Putting ‘Finally CA Aditi’ Update Every Year Since 2021

Sharing your accomplishments and achievements has become a trend on social media. Everyone wants to share the latest job that they have got or an award that they have received on social media. Be it LinkedIn or Twitter, the joy of sharing your achievements with others only doubles it. However, in a similar instance, a woman named Aditi took to the micro blogging platform and shared when she completed her degree and became a CA. What came as an uncanny surprise was that Aditi has put the same update thrice in a row, every different year.

The tweets have caught attention on social media and the user is being trolled for the same. “CA License hai ya Amazon Prime Membership. Har saal renew,” wrote a Twitter user as he shared the screenshot of Aditi’s profile.

Have a look:

CA Licence hai ya Amazon Prime Membership. Har saal renew pic.twitter.com/gIxETUIzaZ— Munna (@dakuwithchaku) July 7, 2023

“Finally ca aditi : completed final year It’s ca aditi : completed backlogs but didn’t get ca registration successful Finally it’s ca aditi : she did the above two,” wrote a Twitter user mockingly. Another person mentioned, “Amazing talent to clear CA thrice.” “Membership har saal renew karwani padti hai ICAI ko fees de kr,” wrote another user.

Here are a few responses:

it means is saal bhi license cancel nahi hua ‍♂️— Zorba (@oshomaniac) July 8, 2023

Gajni movie isi se inspired hogi.— Dr. Dang गाज़ियाबाद वाले। (@deepak_royasa) July 8, 2023

Manifest kar rahi hai wo. — vaibhav Sharma (There was never a tick) (@VaibhavSharma_) July 8, 2023

Byjus buying ICAI and converting the CA degree into a SAAS model https://t.co/VXneqi8znx— Purav Parekh (@PuravParekh) July 8, 2023

Yah baar baar fail ho rahi hogi! It's called failing fobia! In this case if you're failed you'll think you're pass! Am I right @sassy_soul ? https://t.co/F3knOqSwjZ— NiRaJ_1997 (@1997_niraj) July 9, 2023

Manifestation or ‘Failing phobia’, what do you think?