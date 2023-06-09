Instagram Model Overcomes Childhood Trauma, Embraces Giant Cow Birthmarks

Yulianna Yussef, an Instagram sensation, has revealed that she endured hurtful comments about her birthmarks during her childhood, being likened to a Dalmatian, giraffe, and cow. However, she has triumphed over these experiences by embarking on a personal journey towards self-acceptance, leading her to become an online sensation with 116,000 followers on Instagram.

Despite facing avoidance and hurtful remarks about her birthmarks, Yulianna Yussef chose not to let these words shape her identity. Instead, she utilized social media to share her journey and raise awareness about congenital melanocytic nevus (CMN), the rare and extensive birthmark that spans her entire back.

Yulianna’s resilience and positive outlook have garnered her a substantial following on Instagram, where she serves as an influential figure and role model for self-acceptance and self-love. Originally from Ukraine with Lebanese heritage, she currently resides in Poland.

While CMN occurs in approximately one percent of infants, typically in smaller sizes and sometimes accompanied by hair growth, Yulianna’s case is unique. Her dermatologist estimates that she has “around 2,000" birthmarks on her body, with the CMN extending from her back to her front.

Reflecting on her childhood, Yulianna recalls being carefree until the age of eight when she began to notice her “different" appearance and the negative attention directed at her birthmark. The stares and glares intensified, and some parents even prohibited their children from playing with her, fearing she was contagious.

At the height of the bullying, around the age of 14, Yulianna seldom left her house, only venturing out at night to avoid the hurtful comments. Strangers often offered unsolicited advice on removing her birthmarks, referring to them as “ugly warts," which deeply impacted her self-esteem and made her feel unlovable and rejected.

Yulianna described her childhood as a challenging and traumatic period. She spent years concealing herself, harbouring self-hatred, and feeling fearful of others. Eventually, she reached a point where she believed the key to progress was to bolster her confidence.

She made a resolute declaration, stating her decision to pursue happiness, health, and a sense of beauty, confidence, and self-assuredness in her skin. Through a lengthy and challenging journey, she has now achieved that goal.