Instagram Reel 'Glorifying' Desi Woman Giving Up Food For Husband Leaves Twitter Unhappy

Women’s self-sacrifice for the sake of family is a deeply ingrained tradition in Indian households, with countless examples ranging from giving up their aspirations to support others’ dreams to even forgoing their meals to ensure everyone else is well-fed. However, societal attitudes are evolving, and people are starting to recognise that such practices should no longer be considered acceptable or normal. A recent Instagram reel, posted by the account @tims_island, brought attention to this issue.

The reel depicts a Desi couple having a meal together, and the husband signals his wife to serve him more rice. Without him noticing, the wife secretly takes some from her own plate to fulfill his request, highlighting the one-sided nature of such sacrifices without any acknowledgment as well. The video quickly went viral, sparking a range of reactions and discussions on Twitter.

Watch the Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timsy Jain (@tims_island)

“The great indian male babies who never grow up. The cringe makers who made this have inadvertently captured the reality of indian patriarchy,” commented one user.

Also Read: Desi Sisters Make Instagram Reel to Show How They Don’t ‘Fit’ in This Generation, Trolled

Another one suggested that sharing should go both ways, writing, “The video would have been better if your husband gave you half of it… Sharing is caring…”

On the other hand, some users found the video troubling and pointed out the underlying issues with the portrayal. “Irony is that they are eating with a spoon and she serves with her hand,” commented one funny user.

Another sarcastic comment read, “I demand a part 2 where she hand-feeds him, ingests his food for him and digests it too.” The remark further emphasised on the harsh reality, noting, “In actual part 2, she clears the table, washes the dishes, and preps for next day’s meals. The man sits there DMing random women on social media.”

Also Read: Instagram User Asks TMKOC’s ‘Bapuji’ Amit Bhatt if He Chews ‘Gutkha’, Actor’s Reply Goes Viral

Meanwhile, the video has garnered significant attention on social media platforms, with over 6.5 million views on Twitter and 277K views on Instagram, generating both positive and negative responses.