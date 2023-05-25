Instagram Thread Shows School Lunches From Around The World, But Is It ‘Correct’?

For any student, lunch breaks in school are the time that they look forward to each day. One is allowed to create fun memories with their friends while savouring lip-smacking dishes of their lunch boxes in this short period of time. That’s why, when an Instagram account named Inside History shared a series of pictures showcasing kids’ lunchboxes from around the world, everyone related to it. However, many were of the opinion that the foods representing different countries were wrongly portrayed in the post. From fresh vegetables to pasta and fruits, the series features a variety of meals from different countries including the USA, France, South Korea, Brazil, Italy, Finland, Greece, Ukraine, and Spain.

Since the post was shared earlier this month, it has garnered over 36 thousand likes and received numerous comments. It has made people nostalgic about their own school days but also drew flak for showing “incorrect” information. In response to the post, one user humorously commented, “Everyone will agree USA has the saddest looking lunch.”

Another commented: “I guarantee this is all incorrect,” and one more wrote: “Those peas are way too fresh to be from a US school lunch, let’s think more canned and greenish grey. Sincerely, traumatized American child who got excited over microwave pizza, corn, and milk at 10:45 AM.”

“Idk who told y’all that, but we do not eat that in USA schools. We eat trash,” read one more reaction.

One user commented: “I’ve been through both public and private schools in Brazil and man, that’s absolutely not accurate. We wish.” Another person shared their own experience, saying, “We had squared pizza with no pepperoni. They. Called it ‘Mexican Pizza’.”

A user jokingly suggested, “This (the post) should be titled: lunches around the world according to USA.”

This person stated, “I don’t know about the others, but I’ve taught in both South Korea and France. The lunches here look pretty accurate. Lots of veggies, especially in Korean lunches. We hardly ever had fresh veggies at public schools in the US. The salad bar was usually tasteless iceberg lettuce, and the most common vegetable was potato. Usually fried.”

Do you agree with the representations of lunches in schools from around the world, as shown in the post?