Dog Performs Yoga Alongside ITBP Members; Watch

People around the world today are rolling out their yoga mats to celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day. Originating in ancient India, the fitness practice that evokes physical, mental, as well spiritual discipline, has now conquered the world becoming a global phenomenon. As the world continues to celebrate International Yoga Day 2023, a video of a canine member from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) dog unit has garnered massive traction on social media. Shared on the Twitter age of ANI, the visuals are said to have emerged from the Pranu Camp in Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir.

The video opens by showing the dog taking its spot on the open field alongside other members of the department. People of different age groups are captured performing yoga in the background, while the canine member display moves of its own. From stretching to bending forward to imitating others, the dog seems excited throughout the clip. The canine member can also be heard barking and rolling at one point in the video.

Take a look at the visuals here:

#WATCH | Canine member of the dog unit of ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) along with ITBP personnel performs Yoga at Pranu Camp in Udhampur, J&K#9thInternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/Emz1ixjt0X— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

During an interaction with the news agency, Gourav Shav, who is reported to be the Deputy Commandant of 15th ITBP, highlighted how their canine squad works equally under pressure just like the other members of the team. “Not just our Jawans but our canine squad also practice Yoga. The canine squad has to work under pressure, we use them for law and order duty so we make them practice Yoga,” he said.

Not just our Jawans but our canine squad also practices Yoga. Canine squad has to work under pressure, we use them for law and order duty so we make them practice Yoga: Gourav Shav, Dy Commandant, 15th ITBP pic.twitter.com/tGQNPHFu64— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

With over 69 thousand views, the video of the dog has amassed a barrage of adulation on Twitter. While some have lauded the “superb visuals,” many pointed out how canine members have ethics, empathy, and love to share just like humans. One user commented, “This is cute.”

This is cute 🥰— Debasis nath (@webdev_debasis) June 21, 2023

Bowwwwww woooowwwwoooooVery Nice to watch All of Yoi Performing Yoga.Jai Hind — Rajiv Pradhan (@RajivPr44675198) June 21, 2023

To mark the special day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day wished everyone while also confirming he will lead the celebrations of International Yoga Day at the United Nations Headquarters in New York today. Meanwhile, visuals of President Droupadi Murmu performing yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhawan also surfaced online.