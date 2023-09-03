Internet Has Found Bizarre Maggi Paratha And Foodies Are Fuming

The Internet is a wild place when it comes to food experiments. From Mexican panipuri and ice cream pakoda to Fanta and puffcorn maggi, social media is filled to the brim with videos of people making absolutely bizarre dishes. It won’t be wrong to say that street vendors seem fearless, serving such combos. And now, foodies, brace yourselves for this one. Recently, a video of a street food vendor making Maggi paratha has gone viral online. No, we are not joking.

Shared on Instagram by a digital creator and food blogger named Sukrit Jain, the now-viral video showcased a woman making Maggi paratha. To make the Maggi paratha, first, the woman took a utensil, added water, noodles, and masala, and prepared a simple Maggi. So far, so good. Once the good old Maggi noodles are made in a way that people are used to seeing, comes the twist.

Then, she added coriander, chopped onion, some extra maggi masala, and grated cheese to the cooked simple Maggi and mixed it well. She then proceeded to add the Maggi mixture to a paratha dough. The street food vendor rolled the parantha and cooked it on a pan with some ghee till it was golden-brown in colour. The Maagi Paratha is all ready to eat.

Take a look at the post here:

Accompanying the video, the caption read, “Would you dare to try this Maggi paratha?"

As soon as the clip surfaced on the internet, it ignited interest of the social media users, inspiring home cooks and food enthusiasts to recreate it in their own kitchens. Many shared their own twist on the recipe. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Now in this world, I think everything is incomplete without cheese," while another commented, “It’s called waste out of best."

“I think somehow this would taste good. How was it?" an Instagram user wrote.

The video was shared eleven weeks ago and has amassed over four million views with eighty-seven plus likes.

What are your thoughts on this bizarre video? Let us know in the comment section.