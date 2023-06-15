Internet Is Clapping For This Man's Dance To Obsessed; Vicky Kaushal, Please See

The catchy Punjabi track Obsessed, already a favourite among Indian music lovers, gained even more popularity after Vicky Kaushal’s impressive dance moves went viral. The song by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma quickly climbed the Indian charts, inspiring countless individuals to follow in Kaushal’s footsteps and groove to the infectious beats and lyrics of the song. It even became a global hit.

Now, in a delightful video, a man from the US was seen recreating Vicky Kaushal’s hook steps and the internet is loving it. Inspired by the actor’s dance, Ricky Pond, popularly known as the US dancing dad, decided to follow each step. He even posted it on his Instagram account with the caption, “So many of you were obsessed with getting me to do here’s My recreation of Vicky Kaushal viral ‘Obsessed’ dance and I hope you’re obsessed!"

Check out his video:

The video gained significant traction, amassing 227k views in no time. Additionally, the man’s post received over 17,000 likes and approximately 300 comments.

The comment section buzzed with awe and admiration for the dancing dad’s impeccable moves. One user even humorously remarked, “You are almost an Indian now… you should settle here.” Another ecstatically commented, “Omg, you just made my day.” Praising Pond’s performance, one user simply exclaimed, “Superb!”

Among the heart emoticons flooding the comment section, some users tagged Vicky Kaushal, hoping that the Bollywood actor would notice Pond’s impressive rendition of his dance moves.

Earlier, while promoting his upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal was seen effortlessly grooving to the beats of Punjabi songs. The actor’s knack for lip-syncing and dancing to Punjabi tracks garnered immense love from the internet.

Meanwhile, Ricky Pond continues to attract significant attention with his vibrant performances to popular Bollywood hits. Previously, one of his dance videos went viral when he and his son, Dallin Pond, gracefully danced to the iconic Hindi song Pretty Woman from the film Kal Ho Naa Ho.

He also showcased his dancing skills on various other Bollywood tracks including Mehandi Laga ke Rakhna, Chak De India, and Chammak Challo among others.