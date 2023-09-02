Internet Is Listening To This Woman's Soulful Rendition Of Shah Rukh Khan's Chaleya On Loop

With the highly anticipated release of the film Jawan just around the corner, the movie’s renowned track, Chaleya, is creating quite a buzz across social media platforms. Enthusiastic individuals from all corners of the internet are sharing their dance videos set to this infectious song. Adding to the excitement, a video featuring a woman’s soulful rendition of this romantic ballad, originally featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, has surfaced online.

Ashee Dhiman, a gifted musician, delighted her audience by posting a video of herself singing the song on her Instagram handle. The video began with Ashee Dhiman skillfully strumming the melody on her guitar while delivering a captivating rendition of Chaleya. It showcased the woman’s remarkable singing skills and heartfelt connection to the song.

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aashee (@aasheedhiman)

Accompanying the video, Ashee Dhiman expressed her thoughts, “I was not satisfied with the ‘oh oh oh.’ I have been obsessed with this song. I haven’t been listening to anything else." The Instagram user also tagged Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh in the caption.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, social media users swamped the comment section with fire and red heart emoticons. Many praised the musician’s talent and expressed admiration for her vocal prowess.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Petition to release the full version. I am obsessed," while another commented, “This is the first cover of Chaleya I’ve heard and it’s really great (with a red heart emoji)."

“This is so beautiful! listening to this on loop now (with fire emoticons)," an Instagram user wrote.

An internet user commented, “Who knew that chaleya could be so beautifully done on acoustic…until her." The video has amassed an impressive over 3 lakh views, along with 41,000 likes.

Chaleya, a song from the upcoming film Jawan, has resonated with millions for its beautiful melody and heartwarming lyrics. The chart-topping song has also been released in Tamil and Telugu versions. Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao lent their voices to the Hindi rendition, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and lyrics penned by Kumaar. In the music video, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara showcase scintillating chemistry as they dance to this romantic number, choreographed by Farah Khan.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan boasts the star power of Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan and the South Indian sensation Nayanthara in the leading roles, making it one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year. It also features a prominent cast including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone. This action-packed thriller is scheduled to hit theatres on September 7.