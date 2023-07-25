Internet Is Obsessed With This Mom's Dance To ABBA Hit At Daughter's Bachelorette

A mother’s love is boundless, and when it comes to celebrating important milestones in their children’s lives, they go above and beyond to make it memorable. One such heartening video recently went viral in which a mother pleasantly surprised her beloved daughter during her bachelorette party. Unbeknownst to the bride-to-be, her mother had planned a special surprise with her friends.

The video began with the daughter blindfolded, she was led into a room where her mother and her friends eagerly awaited. Then the moment, the blindfold was removed, the room erupted into dance, all to the iconic ABBA song Super Trouper from the film Mamma Mia. The mother and her mates dressed in similar outfits, all together sang the soothing song in sync.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@majicallynews)

Reacting to this heartfelt gesture, the bride-to-be was overjoyed when she saw her mother leading the lively performance. “This is amazing!" she laughed, thoroughly enjoying the unexpected spectacle. The video showcased the pure bond between a mother and daughter, creating a truly magical and unforgettable moment at the bachelorette celebration.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, a user wrote, “Good Friends and family, love and laughter, happy tears and warm smiles…These are the ‘Gifts’ that are most precious because they are from the heart. Congratulations," while another commented, “How wonderful!! You’re lucky to have all those people loving you and doing something really special to demonstrate it. BRAVO!"

An Instagram user said, “A family like this will bring up healthy kids with powerful souls."

“ABBA, thank you for the music, thank you, mommies, for the show, thank you for this video. I am actually crying. Feeling like a number 1," an internet user wrote.

Shared by Majically News on their Instagram handle, this beautiful surprise video garnered a remarkable 1 million plus views and 10 thousand plus likes.

“Crying thinking about them rehearsing for hours just for this moment," read the caption.

Super Trouper is a captivating and uplifting song featured in the film Mamma Mia! The song was originally performed by the Swedish pop group ABBA in 1980. In the movie, it is performed by the character Donna Sheridan, played by Meryl Streep, alongside her friends Tanya and Rosie, played by Christine Baranski and Julie Walters, respectively. The song is a part of the film’s joyous and nostalgic musical journey, adding to the infectious energy and feel-good atmosphere of the movie. With its catchy melody and memorable lyrics, Super Trouper is a standout moment that celebrates friendship, love, and the power of music in true ABBA style.