Internet Is Unhappy With Video Of Girls Kissing On A Moving Bike

A video has gone viral which depicts two women kissing each other on a moving bike. The video has attracted widespread criticism from internet users for the women’s insensitive approach on the road.

The video depicts two women sitting face to face and kissing and hugging each other on a speeding bike. The video was shared by the Instagram account ‘Ghantaa’ and has got over 80,000 likes and over 2 million views. The video is apparently filmed in Tamil Nadu if one goes by the number plate.

The users on Instagram slammed the girls for violating the norms. One of the users commented, “TN Police wants to know your location.”

This is not the first time people have shown a careless attitude while driving on the road. Previously, many videos have gone viral where people were involved in PDAs on moving bikes. On July 16, a video went viral on the internet which showed a man and woman indulging in PDA on a moving bike near Delhi’s Mangolpuri. The Delhi traffic police took action against the couple and fined them Rs Rs 11,000.

The man in the video was wearing a helmet, however, the woman did not wear any protective gear. The Delhi police tweeted, “Taking cognizance of a viral video wherein the two-wheeler was being driven dangerously, Delhi traffic police has booked the offender under appropriate sections. A total fine of Rs. 11,000 has been imposed. Please don’t copy movies. Drive safe. Be safe..”

Taking cognisance of a viral video wherein the two-wheeler was being driven dangerously, @dtptraffic has booked the offender under appropriate sections. A total fine of Rs. 11,000 has been imposed.Please don't copy movies. Drive safe. Be safe.#DriveSafe#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/P6auuS4YAS — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 20, 2023

In June 2023, a similar video went viral on the internet. The video showcased a couple engaging in an act of public display of affection. The man and woman were seated face to face with each other and were hugging. The video was shot on NH 9 near Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area. The video shared on social media got the attention of the authorities.

The Ghaziabad police immediately responded to the tweet and confirmed that the appropriate against the man and woman had been initiated. A fine of Rs 21,000 was imposed on the bike rider as he violated many norms by not wearing a helmet.

He violated the pollution standard and possessed a faulty number plate. He was penalized for unauthorized racing and speed trials in a public space.