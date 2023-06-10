Internet Isn’t Happy With Safari Team’s Close Encounter With Cheetah

Wildlife safaris offer thrilling experiences and up-close encounters with majestic animals. This now viral video from a safari in Namibia, however, has raised concerns about tourists’ behaviour when interacting with wild animals. The video captures a group of safari-goers, in Namibia’s scenic wilderness, having a nerve-wracking encounter with a cheetah. The incident occurred during a cheetah-feeding tour near Windhoek last year.

In the video, the safari jeep’s driver can be seen engaging in provocative behaviour, enticing the cheetah by instructing it to say “miau” (meow) if it desired food. Surprisingly, the cheetah obliges and climbs onto the vehicle’s door, standing tall on its hind legs. Although the cheetah was reportedly not tamed, it lived in an enclosure.

The driver proceeded to feed the cheetah a piece of meat, even stepping out of the vehicle to toss more meat to the growling feline. Soon after getting the meat piece, the cheetah walks away in the bushes.

Watch the video here:

The incident garnered attention after the video was posted on Twitter by Now This News, accumulating over 29k views in a short period. The tourists’ behaviour faced significant backlash from online viewers.

One commenter expressed concern, stating, “And if he attacks them, they will blame the Cheetah.”

Another comment referred to the tourists as “idiots.”

In response, some defended the tourists, highlighting that cheetahs are not as aggressive as larger cats, and that it was merely responding to the tempting offer of food.

This is not the first time that safari goers had a close encounter with a wild animal. Earlier, a video showing a similar incident with elephants had gone viral. The video showed a couple of safari guides’ close encounters with a pair of grumpy elephants in a safari park. The footage, shared by a wildlife content creator, captured the moment when the guides, riding at the back of an open-top 4×4 safari vehicle, spotted the elephants in the bushes. Instantly, the elephants charged at them, prompting the guides to speed away. The TikTok video gained significant attention, amassing over 10 million views on the short video-sharing platform.