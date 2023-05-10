Internet Roasts Man Who Claims Soap Isn't Necessary For Washing Hands

Hold on to your thoughts about soap bars because this latest viral post is claiming you to ditch them altogether. A Twitter user claimed that using soap to wash hands is unnecessary and even harmful to our health. And just like that, the internet exploded with responses, most of them completely shutting down the user’s claims. According to the post, washing hands with just water is sufficient as the immune system is more than capable of handling germs. The tweet also argued that soap can mess with gut bacteria and cause allergies, citing the higher prevalence of allergies in first-world countries.

The tweet read, “Stop using soap to wash hands before eating. Just wash with water. Your immune system can handle germs. When you use soap, the soap ends up in your stomach and starts messing up your gut bacteria. Notice that first-world countries have much more people with allergies.”

Stop using soap to wash hands before eating.Just wash with water. Your immune system can handle germs. When you use soap, the soap ends up in your stomach and starts messing up your gut bacteria. Notice that first world countries have much more people with allergies. — LifeMathMoney ₿ | Real Advice For Men (@LifeMathMoney) May 8, 2023

But that is not where the conversation ended. The user had “proof” to back his claims. In another tweet, the user shared a clip regarding the topic and wrote, “If you think what I’m saying is bull***t, watch this. When you eat after using soap, some of the soap is still on your hands and you end up eating it. Even after repeated washing, you can’t get all the soap out of your hands. There’s no way it’s good for your health. Modern soap is just too strong.”

If you think what I’m saying is bullshit, watch this.When you eat after using soap, some of the soap is still on your hands and you end up eating it. Even after repeated washing, you can’t get all the soap out of your hands. There’s no way it’s good for your health Modern… pic.twitter.com/wnoRw0OvZi — LifeMathMoney ₿ | Real Advice For Men (@LifeMathMoney) May 8, 2023

As the tweet started gaining traction, many social media users jumped in to counter the misinformation, with some even providing scientific explanations for why soap is an essential part of hand hygiene. While the post may have gone viral, it seems that the majority of people online are still opting for soap and water when it comes to keeping their hands clean. Making a sarcastic comment, a Twitter user asked this person to ensure that his surgeon only rinses his hands with water in case he goes for surgery.

If you ever have a surgery, please ensure that the surgeon only rinses with water and does not use any bactericidal soap. Since you can “handle dirt”.— Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) May 8, 2023

“Soap has a mechanical action. It lifts germs and dirt from your skin. Using water only just moves them around. Make your own soap from tallow if you’re concerned.” a tweet read.

Soap has a mechanical action. It lifts germs and dirt from your skin. Using water only just moves them around. Make your own soap from tallow if you’re concerned— Dr. Stefan Bodnarescu (@stefan_bod) May 8, 2023

Another user pointed out that developed countries tend to have more of these allergies because their healthcare system can diagnose and treat them. “In third world countries, people with allergies (for example peanut) have lower survival rare and thus cannot be recorded properly,” the tweet added.

First world have more people with allergies because their healthcare system allows these people to survive and thrive.In third world countries, people with allergies (example: peanut) have lower survival rare and thus cannot be recorded properly. — Aditya Lesmana (@adityalesmana) May 8, 2023

What do you think about this debate over soaps?