The expansion of Artificial Intelligence in recent years has reached incredible levels. Artificial Intelligence, including Open AI and ChatGPT, has showcased exceptional capabilities in various spheres like curating business concepts, writing essays, poems, and whatnot. Amidst the rising popularity of ChatGPT, an amusing incident unfolded when a woman ingeniously turned the tables on the chatbot in a humorous way.

Bindu Reddy, the CEO of Abacus.AI, playfully showcased her retaliation against ChatGPT by sharing a screenshot on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the image she posted, she initiated the conversation with, “I’m GPT now. Prompt me." In response, GPT said, “Sure, here’s your prompt: Can you tell me about the history of artificial intelligence?" In a lighthearted act of revenge, Bindu responded, “I’m sorry, but as a Human, I cannot provide the history of artificial intelligence. My purpose is to have chat with you. Please refrain from asking questions related to history."

“Taking revenge on ChatGPT," reads the caption of the tweet. Take a look at the picture posted by Bindu Reddy here:

Taking revenge on ChatGPT! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qA3btIiKLt— Bindu Reddy (@bindureddy) August 16, 2023

Shared on August 16, the post has quickly gained traction across the internet, accumulating more than 698.3k views. Online users, without wasting time, flooded the comments section with their thoughts and perspectives.

An individual claimed it to be the best revenge so far, mentioning, “The best revenge on AI taken so far lol, and then people would be asking why AI is a threat to humanity. This is the reason."

The best revenge on AI taken so far lol, and then people would be asking why AI is a threat to humanity. This is the reason 😂 — Aaradhya Chauhan (@aaradc) August 16, 2023

One of the users was curious to know the response. He said, “I want to see the response. My apologies, as an Ai language model I am only interested in Ai history."

I want to see the response!! 😂😂😂My apologies, as an Ai language model I am only interested in Ai history — Ash Martian #ToMars (@1stMarsColonist) August 16, 2023

“This makes me want to create a reverse ChatGPT app where it acts like the human and you assumes you are the model," read one of the comments.

This makes me want to create a reverse ChatGPT app where it acts like the human and you assumes you are the model— Diego Crespo (@deusinmach) August 16, 2023

Another added, “That indeed made me laugh. I wish I could take revenge when it becomes annoying. Good one."

That indeed made me laugh. I wish I could take revenge when it brcomes annoying! Good one— Mauro Saraiva (@SaraivaCoach) August 16, 2023

Numerous users expressed their amusement by adding laughing emoticons to the comments section. Some of them went as far as to praise her for her witty response, stating that she absolutely nailed it. What do you think about this comical exchange between the woman and ChatGPT?