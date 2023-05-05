Internet's Favourite Minister Has A Hera Pheri-Inspired Password Tip; Laughs Guaranteed

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along never fails to give his unique take on the events of the day. Be it referring to Shah Rukh Khan’s film Baazigar on the day of the election results in his state or his efforts to showcase the beauty of Nagaland, the politician keeps the internet waiting for his next post. On World Password Day, May 4, Temjen Imna Along managed to delight his followers once again with a hilarious meme from Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri. In his latest social media entry, the minister not only gave a lesson on password safety but also had his followers rolling with laughter.

“This World Password Day, make sure you aren’t putting your “GirlfriendName123@" as password. If yes change it today Keep Your Password Safe,” the tweet read along with a picture of Akshay Kumar from Hera Pheri.

This #WorldPasswordDay, make sure you aren’t putting your "GirlfriendName123@" as password. If yes change it today 😝Keep Your Password Safe 🤫 pic.twitter.com/lXIwgVBmoF — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) May 4, 2023

The tweet, predictably, left users in splits. A few users responded with memes.

Others were keen to figure out what the best password could be. “Best password will be Password@alongwithtemjenimna,” a comment read.

Best password will bePassword@alongwithtemjenimna 😂😂🙏🙏— Saurabh k Srivastava🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Allthetrueindi1) May 4, 2023

People praised the cheeky caption, saying that very few on Twitter were cool like Temjen Imna Along. “I want people on Twitter to be cool like you,” a user wrote.

I want people on twitter to be cool like you. ❤️— harsh vardhan (@mike130012) May 4, 2023

Many claimed they had a strong password.

Mera wala Strong hai, 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3p77q3qfM0— Prakash Thakur (@prakashthakur) May 4, 2023

“Change the girlfriend or change the password?? Please advise,” another person commented.

Change the girl friend or change the password?? Please advice — dig the Info (@DigTheInfo) May 5, 2023

“No Girlfriend No Password,” an individual remarked.

No Girlfriend No Password 🥲— Biju Kallissery (@Biju_Kallissery) May 4, 2023

Previously, Temjen Imna Along had joked about reaching an event early and claimed he was inspired by Akshay Kumar.

Dekho! I am not a VIP, I come earlier than the audience.Inspired by @akshaykumar !😜 pic.twitter.com/z04qHwgjdD — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 12, 2023

Akshay Kumar too responded to the post, saying he was inspired by Temjen Imna Along’s sense of humour.

Haha! Thank you. And I’m very inspired by your sense of humour @AlongImna https://t.co/6Po6hFbXdl— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 13, 2023

The banter did not stop there. Temjen gave a winning reply to Akshay’s tweet with a Hera Pheri reference and ended up leaving his fans laughing out loud once more.

Dhanyawaad @akshaykumar Ji! Apke fitness ka follower hoon bas exercise nahi ho pata! Kuch Hera Pheri ho sakta Hain kya 😉 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 13, 2023

Temjen Imna Along always has a quip ready, especially when it’s a film reference. The Nagaland minister had the perfect dialogue ready when he talked about how his Facebook notifications were discharging his phone’s battery. This time, it was a Singham reference that was the minister’s choice.

“When Facebook notifications are killing your phone’s battery, ‘Aata Majhi Saktakli'", he wrote

When Facebook notifications are killing your phone's battery, "आता माझी सटक ली" 🤪आपलोगे के प्यार का हमेशा आभारी रहूंगा 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YGBx2EumnC — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) May 5, 2023

Twitterverse found the post highly relatable.

