IPL 2023: CSK Fans' Chants in Bengaluru Metro Shows Dhoni's Dominance Over RCB

Monday’s CSK vs RCB match was an absolute cracker! The hype was real, and the match delivered everything fans were hoping for and more! The neck-to-neck battle had stands echoing with energetic chants from both sides. While it was anticipated that RCB supporters would dominate the match in Bengaluru, the tides turned when Dhoni fans showed up in full force and out-shouted them at every turn. It was a thrilling showdown that kept everyone on the edge of their seats, and the fans couldn’t get enough of the excitement!

While the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru witnessed the Thala fever taking over the stadium, fans chanted for their hero even when the DJ called out for RCB supporters. But it didn’t stop there! Dhoni’s magic spread like wildfire and even the Bengaluru metro was filled with loud cheers of ‘CSK CSK’ as fans couldn’t get enough of their beloved captain. And who can blame them? With Dhoni leading the charge, it’s no wonder that his fans are just as loyal and passionate as he is. It’s a rare sight to see a visiting team’s supporters outnumber the home team’s, especially when they have such a massive following as RCB does. But with Dhoni in the mix, anything is possible. This is just further proof that when Thala is in the game, it’s not just a match – it’s an event that takes over the entire city!

Check out this video of the Yellow Army chanting at the top of their lungs for CSK, demonstrating Dhoni’s supremacy over RCB even after the match!

Scenes in Bengaluru Metro Yesterday Night, CSK owns RCB everywhere. pic.twitter.com/pq1liqOTtm— ‘ (@ashMSDIAN7) April 18, 2023

Meanwhile, at Chinnaswamy!

DJ asking to chant RCB but crowd chanting CSK instead. We have literally owned this ground pic.twitter.com/a8LxcfE26W— (@SergioCSKK) April 18, 2023

It would have been a usual sight in Chennai but in Bengaluru, it was definitely a big deal!

