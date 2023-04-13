IPL 2023: Dhoni Fans Came All the Way From Andaman and Nicobar Islands For CSK vs RR Match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were beaten by Rajasthan Royals (RR) by three runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadega took the game to the last ball but ultimately fell short. This was Dhoni’s 200th match for CSK and he had a sea of supporters rooting for him. Despite the defeat in the match, the Thala fever continues unabated.

Representing the Dhoni fandom, fans came all the way from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands just to watch him play. A photo has gone viral on Twitter, showing a placard brought by the fans, reading “Andaman & Nicobar Islands MS Dhoni fans". People were once again impressed with just how widespread Dhoni’s fanbase is. One fan even quipped that CSK fans would be there even if the match were to be played on Mars.

Fans came from Andaman and Nicobar Islands to see MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/rBzyiklSDs— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2023

Dhoni fans had been eagerly awaiting his magic this IPL season. Earlier, during the opening ceremony of the IPL, a moment between Dhoni and singer Arijit Singh had gone viral on the Internet. Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandana were in attendance at the lavish ceremony that took place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. During the course of it, Arijit was seen touching Dhoni’s feet as a gesture of respect. People were not just in awe of Dhoni’s star power, but also of the humility of Arijit’s gesture.

