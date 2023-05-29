IPL 2023 Final Turns Ugly As Woman Hits Police Officer During Rain Delay at Narendra Modi Stadium

Over 1 lakh enthusiastic fans filled the Narendra Modi Stadium, eagerly awaiting the blockbuster IPL 2023 Final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. However, their hopes and anticipation were shattered by an unexpected turn of events as hailstorms and heavy rain descended upon the stadium, forcing the organisers to postpone the final to the reserve day due to the persistent rain in Ahmedabad. Adding to the unfortunate circumstances, a video capturing an altercation between a woman and a police officer in the stands went viral on social media.

The widely circulated video depicted a heated exchange between a female fan and a male police officer in the stands. The footage showed them standing from their seats, engaged in an argument. Unfortunately, the situation escalated when the woman forcefully pushed the officer, causing him to lose his balance and fall onto the seats in the front row. Despite the officer’s non-retaliatory response and attempts to disengage from the altercation, the woman persistently pushed him multiple times.

The individual who shared the video expressed their dismay, stating, “This woman slapped and hit this male officer like anything, and the helpless guy couldn’t do anything. Is this woman empowerment?" Additionally, they revealed that the recorded incident was just a fraction of a series of aggressive actions directed at the officer by the woman.

Watch the Viral Video:

This woman slapped and hit this male officer like anything and the helpless guy couldn’t do anything. Is this woman empowerment? pic.twitter.com/m4sMZg0Lds— ∆ (@TheNaziLad) May 28, 2023

And this clip doesn’t even show half of what happened there btw, first she slapped her 4-5 times on the face, which was followed by this.— ∆ (@TheNaziLad) May 28, 2023

The video quickly garnered reactions from viewers, with one person expressing their disapproval, stating, "Non-acceptable. What's wrong with her? Why can't he do anything?" Another commentator added, "The moment he slaps back, the crowd around him will suddenly turn into Thanos," implying the potential backlash if the officer were to retaliate physically. Furthermore, there were speculations about the officer's state, with some suggesting that he appeared intoxicated.

Non acceptable. What’s wrong with her? Why can’t he do anything ?— Asha Rawal (@Musical_Ashaa) May 28, 2023

He looks drunk..— Avinash ⚪ (@Aapka_Avi) May 28, 2023

The moment he slaps back, the crowd around him will suddenly turn into Thanos.— Ms. Slippin’Jimmy (@MsSlippinJimmy) May 28, 2023

In a subsequent update provided by the original poster, it was revealed that the woman involved in the altercation was eventually escorted out of the stadium due to her aggressive behaviour.

He is stumbling, either due to blows or other reasons.— You  (@sarcasticSoda) May 28, 2023

Another low for Ahmedabad— Prakhar  (@Prakharr___) May 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the IPL final encountered an unprecedented turn of events as it necessitated a rescheduling to a reserve day, marking the first instance in the tournament’s history. The highly-anticipated climax of the Indian Premier League 2023, originally slated for Sunday, was postponed and is now set to take place on Monday.