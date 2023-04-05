IIPL 2023: Rishabh Pant's Arrival for DC vs GT Match Has Fans Celebrating With Memes

Despite enduring severe injuries and being unable to participate in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a horrific car accident, Rishabh Pant’s unwavering determination to support his team brought him to the stands to cheer for Delhi Capitals (DC) during their first home match against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Pant’s presence was warmly received by the crowd and online fans alike, who celebrated his first public appearance with well-wishes for his speedy recovery. With that, memes also took center stage, adding humour and excitement to the occasion.

Donning a white t-shirt and black shades, Pant, aided by crutches, could be seen making his way to the stands at the stadium to cheer for his team during their second match. Little did he know that he would, indeed, become the centre of attention as fans greeted him with cheers and admiration for his special appearance. No doubt, it became an unforgettable moment for both him and his fans, with social media further amplifying the buzz and excitement surrounding his appearance.

When life hits hard.. some people aren’t able to get up but some people get up and hit the life back. Rishabh Pant is prime example of the same. pic.twitter.com/0HQdHvrBJw— Anurag Dwivedi (@AnuragxCricket) April 4, 2023

Champ in the stadium ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zU9vqC4bnf— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) April 4, 2023

mehman agaye mehman chalehai aakar betho gaye hai nasthaunke sath uthalo pic.twitter.com/kkkOx2n2Ez— Taha (@tahaactually) April 4, 2023

Pant after Me after Everything one sneeze pic.twitter.com/ToOL0nFAeR— Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) April 4, 2023

Meanwhile, the DC fans also held up a special banner for their captain that read, “RP 17, We miss you".

Despite the absence of their valuable player this season, the Delhi Capitals team is finding ways to honour and include their captain in their games. In the opening game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the team paid tribute to their skipper by hanging his jersey No. 17 on the roof of the dug-out as a symbol that he is always present in spirit. Additionally, it has been reported that the team plans to pay tribute to Pant by inscribing his jersey number on all the players’ uniforms during one of the games when the team will wear a different colour.

However, DC faced a disappointing loss in their homecoming match against Hardik Pandya’s GT, who dominated the game with a clinical 6-wicket win.

