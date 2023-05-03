IPL 2023: Viral Video Shows Why This Swiggy Delivery Guy is RCB's Biggest Fan

The IPL fever has taken the nation by storm, and it’s not showing any signs of stopping! People are going all out with posters, cheers, and charity drives to show their love for the league and support their favorite players and teams. But there’s one fan who’s stealing the limelight - a Swiggy delivery guy who has proven to be the biggest RCB supporter out there! A video of him has gone viral on the internet, showcasing why his unmatched passion and love for the team is simply incredible!

Twitter user Pulkit shared a video of the delivery executive cruising around town on his bike, which looked like it had just stepped out of a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match. Covered in red stickers of RCB’s star players, the bike was an absolute showstopper! It even had the team’s flag proudly waving on the side mirror. The stickers ranged from #PlayBold to fan chants like “Ee Sala Cup Namde” and some funny lines used by a true blue RCB fan.

When asked about the AB de Villiers sticker, the delivery agent gushed about his admiration for the cricketer and how much he was missing him this season. And let’s not forget about the Virat Kohli sticker, which was no less special. Dressed in his Swiggy uniform, the man expressed his undying love for Kohli, too. And if that wasn’t enough, there was even a sticker that said “Jald hi” which just echoed the emotions of every RCB fan eagerly waiting for the IPL trophy.

This just goes to show that he is the biggest RCB fan out there and the viral video is proof!

Watch the Video:

Probably the biggest RCB fan ❤ pic.twitter.com/cqVc6jSE64— Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) May 2, 2023

It’s no secret that IPL fever can get pretty intense! Back at the start of IPL 2023, a picture went viral on the internet that perfectly captured the excitement. The photo showed five Swiggy delivery executives crammed into an elevator, each holding a food packet. A Twitter user, Shubh, managed to capture the moment on camera and shared it with a caption that summed up the situation perfectly: “No. of Swiggy guys in the building is directly proportional to how interesting the IPL match is."

No. of swiggy guys in building is directly proportional to how interesting the IPL match is pic.twitter.com/61Oy6GLuhf— Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) April 2, 2023

No doubt, cricket is much more than just a game in India, and every day serves as a reminder of this fact.

