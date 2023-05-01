IPL Fan Mockingly 'Predicted' Rohit Sharma's 'Low Score' in MI vs RR and Everyone is Stunned

In a recent Mumbai Indians versus Rajasthan Royals match, the Rohit Sharma-led squad wowed the crowd with their stunning run chase. But amidst all the action, the talk of the town was the dismissal of the MI captain, which left social media buzzing with debates. Amidst this hoopla, a prediction made prior to the match about his score has surfaced, and it turned out to be absolutely spot-on!

Out of Context Cricket recently shared a screenshot on Twitter that caught everyone’s attention. Apparently, a user named Vishal had made a prediction about Sharma’s score on his birthday, which happened to be the same day as the MI vs. RR match. In the screenshot, the user confidently stated that “Brohit saab on his bday 1(5) 2(5) lagta hai aaj 3(5) hoga," which translates to “It seems like on his b’day, Brohit (Rohit) sir will score 3 runs out of 5 balls."

And guess what? Against all odds, the prediction that ‘mocked’ Sharma’s low score turned out to be eerily accurate as he ended up scoring exactly 3 runs out of 5 balls. The 36-year-old opening batter was dismissed to Sandeep Sharma’s clever knuckleball, which left him bewildered as he waited for the delivery to arrive.

To add some context to Vishal’s prediction, in the 2022 match against the same team, Sharma scored 2 runs off 5 balls before being caught by Daryl Mitchell off Ravichandran Ashwin’s delivery. Similarly, in 2014, he scored just 1 run off 5 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad before being bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. While MI emerged victorious in the former match, they, unfortunately, lost to SRH in the latter.

Rohit Sharma on his birthday in IPL: 30th April, 2014: 1(5) 30th April, 2022: 2(5) 30th April, 2023: 3(5) — Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 (@VibhuBhola) April 30, 2023

Meanwhile, check out how everyone was stunned at the prediction

Kya hii prediction hh bhaiiii🔥🔥🔥— shww🍻 (@_Z23___) May 1, 2023

👌Prediction, 100 percent correct.— Bjykunar (@BjyB96) May 1, 2023

Bro is from future— Zayed zam (@zayed_zam) April 30, 2023

Prediction King— Shuvam Sharma (@ShuvamS89677211) May 1, 2023

It’s fascinating to see how IPL matches often lead to some surprising predictions. In fact, one such instance occurred recently when a fan accurately predicted that Venkatesh Iyer would score a century against MI on April 16. This prediction, indeed, left the cricketing world amazed!

