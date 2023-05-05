IPL Fan Posing With Dhoni Poster Asks Twitter to Edit Her Pic and These are the Hilarious Responses

Not everyone is well-versed with photo editing apps like Photoshop, lightroom. Therefore, there are times when you asked your friends to edit your pictures. In a similar instance, Twitter user ‘Bhumika’ took to the blue bird app and asked people to edit a picture for her. The image is from the stands of a stadium where she went to watch an IPL match of Chennai Super Kings.

The MS Dhoni fan can be seen holding a poster, which read, “Dhoni ki jhalak sabse alag." In the background, there is a guy standing and she asked people of Twitter to remove that guy. The responses, however, are hilarious.

“Can someone remove this guy in the background?" she wrote.

Can someone remove this guy in the background? pic.twitter.com/Cw3syvOJcD— Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) May 3, 2023

While some morphed her in the most inappropriate places, others completely changed the background. Have a look for yourself:

Ye lo 🌚 ms Dhoni Fan Ho is liye kr diya , but shayd acha nhi hai #rcb 💤 pic.twitter.com/eIFmykhtip— Manish Patidar (@memanish_09) May 4, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user Sunny shared a screenshot in which a Pakistani boy can be seen standing and admiring the view. In the caption, he can be seen asking people to edit his image and bring him a little in the centre. However, netizens took full advantage of this moment and edited it in ways you cannot imagine. While a few morphed him in the middle of a cricket field, others added animations and text to the images. The uploader himself uploaded a few screenshots.

